Home Life & Style

Việt Nam-Laos friendship spotlighted at international book festival in Vientiane

March 11, 2026 - 10:59
The festival aims to encourage reading among students and the broader public while serving as a platform for cultural exchange and community engagement.

 

Delegates visit the book display booth of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos. VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — Nearly 200 Lao-Vietnamese bilingual titles are on display at the sixth International Book and Culture Festival in Vientiane, reflecting the close and enduring ties between Việt Nam and Laos.

The books feature works on the lives and legacies of President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane, alongside publications on politics, socio-economic development, education, science and technology, culture, fine arts, and Vietnamese-language instruction.

Held under the theme “Books connect cultures,” the festival aims to encourage reading among students and the broader public while serving as a platform for cultural exchange and community engagement.

The event draws participation from a wide range of organisations, including the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Việt Nam Education Publishing House, as well as educational institutions from countries operating in Laos such as China, the UK, France, Canada and Australia. Lao publishing houses, local educational institutions, and other organisations in the education sector are also participating.

Việt Nam’s presence at the festival is intended not only to promote knowledge-sharing but also to strengthen the great friendship and special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos.

On this occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm, together with the Director of the Lao National Publishing and Book Distribution House, presented commemorative books on President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong to distinguished guests. The activity highlighted the close cooperation between the publishing industries of the two countries and represented a practical step toward reinforcing the "strategic cohesion" of the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship in the new era.

The sixth International Book and Culture Festival runs until March 15, featuring 75 booths from 59 participating organisations. The event is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors, contributing to the promotion of reading culture and lifelong learning in Laos. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Free screenings of classic Vietnamese films celebrate cinema

As part of the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of Vietnamese cinema on March 15, the event honours the historical and artistic values of films from different eras, while also providing the public, especially younger generations, with access to classics that have shaped the nation's cultural identity.
Life & Style

Mother Goddess worship heritage shines in contemporary life

Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the practice of Mother Goddess worship continues to be preserved and promoted in contemporary life, helping spread traditional cultural values in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on cultural development in the new era.
Life & Style

Sơn Trà Peninsula database collection project launched

A collection project on documents, photos, stories and knowledge in related to  the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve and Sơn Trà Peninsula has been launched in drawing mass participation of cultural researchers, local community, photographers, journalists and collectors in building a precious database and an archives store of nature and cultural value for education and tourism.

