Ninh Chữ National Tourist Area to become key tourist areas in VN

KHÁNH HÒA — The Prime Minister has approved planning for the construction of the Ninh Chữ National Tourist Area in Khánh Hòa Province through 2045.

Ninh Chữ National Tourist Area, covering 10,200 hectares of land and 2,000 hectares of sea surface, plays an important role in promoting socio-economic development, especially tourism, for the southern part of Khánh Hoà Province.

The planning aims to develop Ninh Chữ National Tourist Area into one of the key tourist areas in the country, with a synchronised infrastructure system and diverse, high-quality tourism products.

The area includes the communes of Công Hải, Vĩnh Hải, Ninh Hải, Xuân Hải, Phước Dinh, Cà Ná, and parts of Đông Hải and Ninh Chử wards.

The tourist area is forecast to welcome around 5.9 million visitors by 2030 and 9.84 million by 2045.

The population is projected to reach 193,300 by 2030 and 300,000 by 2045.

The provincial People’s Committee is responsible for publicly announcing the planning, developing implementation plans, and managing the development of the tourist area in accordance with regulations.

Ninh Chữ beach boasts a 10km-long coastline with white sand and blue water, renowned as one of the most beautiful beaches in the central region.

The climate in Ninh Chữ is mild, with warm sunshine year-round, creating ideal conditions for beach tourism activities such as swimming, surfing, fishing, and yachting.

In particular, this area is also close to many other famous attractions such as Vĩnh Hy Bay, Núi Chúa National Park, and traditional craft villages, allowing visitors to combine exploring the diverse culture and nature in the region.

According to the plan, the Ninh Chữ National Tourist Area has three main zones.

The northern zone focuses on developing high-end ecotourism associated with the conservation of natural ecosystems and exploiting the values ​​of sea – forest – agriculture.

The central zone will form a tourism service centre and a coastal tourism city.

The southern zone’s development is associated with renewable energy, adventure tourism and resorts. — VNS