Phú Quốc and its luxury resorts "take the leaderboard by storm" in DestinAsian rankings

HÀ NỘI — DestinAsian, Asia’s leading travel magazine, has just revealed the winners of its 19th Readers' Choice Awards. Unlike many rankings based on expert panels, these awards are decided entirely by the votes of millions of readers worldwide.

These voters are high-end travellers (businesspeople, investors, and experiential travel enthusiasts) known for their discerning standards regarding landscapes, ecosystems, infrastructure, and services. Therefore, appearing in the DestinAsian rankings is considered a "gold standard," reflecting the satisfaction levels of affluent tourists who have personally experienced the destination.

In the Best Islands category, Phú Quốc successfully rose to the 2nd place in Asia. Looking back at its journey with DestinAsian, Phú Quốc has marked a spectacular and steady progression: from the 6th place in 2024, to 5th in 2025, and now officially becoming the runner-up in 2026.

This continuous ascent sends a clear message: Phú Quốc is not a "one-hit wonder" but is maintaining a stable allure while competing on equal terms with the region's top tourism paradises.

It is not difficult to explain why Phú Quốc maintains such a lasting appeal and conquers the most demanding readers. Even the specialists at DestinAsian have praised the island's spectacular metamorphosis. Regarding Phú Quốc's transformation, the renowned magazine asserted that Phú Quốc represents “the new era of tropical splendour.”

This transformation is most evident in Sunset Town in the south of the island, which DestinAsian describes as a place where "landscapes, culture, and entertainment blend in extraordinary ways." Beyond its inspiring architecture, the area has set an unprecedented record with two unique multimedia shows featuring fireworks every night. This has turned South Phú Quốc into a hub of continuous festivities, offering visitors one surprise after another from dawn until late at night.

The tourism landscape in Phú Quốc is further complemented by iconic structures that defy conventional design. A prime example is the Kiss Bridge, the world’s only "non-touching" bridge. Alongside it is the world’s longest three-wire cable car system to Hòn Thơm Island, a "unique aerial experience" that many international travel sites consistently vote as a favourite activity for every visitor to the island.

Phú Quốc’s rise would not be complete without its world-class resort complexes. In the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, the island’s accommodation infrastructure caused a "seismic shift" in the Best Vietnam Resorts category, claiming five spots in the top 10.

The list includes: JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay Resort in the 3rd place, New World Phú Quốc Resort (which surged from 10th in 2025 to 5th), Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort at 7th, and Regent Phú Quốc at 9th. Just as Indonesia has Bali as its famed resort island, Việt Nam now has Phú Quốc as its equivalent.

More than just a title, the series of achievements at DestinAsian 2026 marks a significant milestone in Phú Quốc's journey to global prominence. The consecutive climb in rankings voted by global readers shows that the island's charm comes not only from its natural scenery but also from an increasingly comprehensive tourism ecosystem where relaxation, entertainment, architecture, and experience are all seamlessly connected.

With APEC 2027 selecting Phú Quốc as the host destination, global attention on the island is certain to grow even further. With its current momentum, Phú Quốc will not only be remembered as a beautiful Asian beach, but it is also steadily defining itself as a new icon of modern tropical tourism in the region. — VNA/VNS