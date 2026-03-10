Vietnamese travellers embracing AI in travel planning

HCM CITY — Vietnamese travelers are emerging as the region’s most enthusiastic adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) in travel planning, travel agents said.

According to the Agoda 2026 Travel Outlook Report, 81 per cent of Vietnamese travelers are likely to use AI to plan their next journey, which is the highest rate in Asia, where the average is 63 per cent.

Despite being at an early stage of adoption, sentiment towards AI remains largely positive. Agoda’s study shows that 86 per cent of Vietnamese travelers either trust AI-generated information or feel neutral about it, with 59 per cent expressing a neutral stance and 28 per cent saying they actively trust AI. This openness suggests strong potential for wider adoption as AI-powered travel solutions become more accessible and familiar.

Việt Nam’s rapid digital transformation and booming tech ecosystem are accelerating the integration of AI into everyday life from work and education to shopping and entertainment. Travel planning is no exception.

Among Vietnamese users who already engage with AI, Agoda’s report found that the most common applications include recommending local attractions and activities, suggesting restaurant and dining options, creating personalised travel itineraries, and real-time language translation - demonstrating a clear appetite for smarter, more personalised travel experiences.

Commenting on the findings, Lâm Vũ, country director Vietnam at Agoda, said: “It is impressive to see how open Vietnamese travelers are to applying technology to their travel journeys. This strong interest in AI reflects a broader mindset of curiosity, efficiency, and personalisation.”

According to the General Statistics Office, in 2025, the number of Vietnamese people traveling abroad reached 6.7 million, increasing by 26.4 per cent compared to 2024.

Day by day, Vietnamese travelers are not only going far and more frequently, but they are also making more considerations about expenses and choosing diverse and suitable experiences in their explorations. — VNS