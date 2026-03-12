Việt Nam National Drama Theatre enters 2026 with drive for renewal

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam National Drama Theatre is striving to keep pace with audiences while reaffirming its role as a leading institution safeguarding serious drama in today’s cultural life.

The theatre recently held a press gathering and early spring meeting with guests to mark the beginning of 2026. The event signalled a promising start to the year as the theatre outlined its operational direction and announced several major artistic plans.

Guided by the spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW, the theatre affirmed its responsibility as a leading national arts institution to preserve the values of spoken drama while seeking new pathways for contemporary stage development.

A leading banner

According to its annual report, the theatre staged 151 performances, serving more than 111,000 audience members and generating revenue of over VNĐ2.2 billion (US$84,700).

These figures not only reflect the recovery of theatre after a quiet period but also highlight an important reality: revolutionary drama and historical works continue to attract audiences, and in significant numbers.

One notable theatrical phenomenon during the year was two performances of Bệnh sĩ (Egotism), part of the Lưu Quang Vũ – Thói Đời project, staged at the Việt Xô Friendship Cultural Palace.

The shows drew more than 2,000 spectators, including a considerable proportion of young people, university students and office workers.

The play’s appeal lies not in nostalgia but in its ability to mirror contemporary life. Themes of social prestige, pressure to succeed and rivalry in social relationships, once adapted by playwright Lưu Quang Vũ from the subsidy-era context, now resonate strongly with young audiences amid intensifying urban competition.

While works by Lưu Quang Vũ attract viewers through their social relevance, Ngược Chiều Bình An (Against the Flow of Peace) draws audiences with its professional realism and moral depth.

The play brings the story of the People’s Public Security force directly to the stage, confronting conflicts without avoidance. Here, the tensions are not merely between good and evil, but between duty and personal life, honour and personal safety, and public responsibility and deeply human concerns.

Staging the classic Vũ Như Tô

A major artistic highlight in 2026 will be the staging of Vũ Như Tô by writer Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, regarded as one of the classics of Vietnamese theatre.

The work raises profound questions about the aspiration to create, the relationship between art and power, and the social responsibility of artists.

The production will be developed entirely by the theatre’s in-house creative team, with Meritorious Artist Trịnh Mai Nguyên serving as director.

Alongside this classic production, the theatre will continue seeking contemporary scripts and works inspired by folk materials to reflect modern social life.

In 2026, the theatre aims to stage around 100 performances. This follows the achievements of 2025, when the troupe successfully presented 151 shows, evidence of the strong efforts made by its artists.

In addition to performances in Hà Nội, the theatre will organise touring programmes for audiences in remote and mountainous areas, while also expanding international cultural exchanges.

Performances for overseas Vietnamese communities will also be prioritised to promote national cultural values abroad.

Another key goal is maintaining regular weekend performances at the stage located at 1 Tràng Tiền Street. The venue has become a familiar cultural meeting point for theatre enthusiasts.

Digital transformation

Amid the rapid growth of digital media, the theatre considers communications a vital pillar of its strategy.

Initiatives such as electronic ticket sales, digital content production and enhanced audience engagement through online platforms are being implemented.

School pupils and university students are viewed as a key potential audience. Programmes including exchanges, discussions, ticket incentives and collaborations with social media influencers are expected to help spoken drama reach new generations.

Alongside state funding, the theatre is also seeking social sponsorship and partnerships to support production and performance activities.

Artists currently gaining popularity with audiences, such as Tô Dũng, Thế Nguyên, Quang Đạo, Mai Duyên, Việt Hoa, Minh Thu and Thanh Huế, are expected to become a strong next generation for the theatre.

According to Meritorious Artist Kiều Minh Hiếu, investing in young performers means investing in the theatre’s future.

A professional creative environment will give emerging artists opportunities to experiment, mature and contribute meaningfully to dramatic theatre. — VNS