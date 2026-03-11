Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Father and daughter exhibit art together

March 11, 2026 - 11:50
The exhibition Dòng Chảy Đột Biến (Mutant Flow) marks the first time that father-and-daughter artists Đào Anh Khánh and Đào Anh Thơ have presented their works together.

 

A lacquer painting by Đào Anh Thơ. 

HÀ NỘI — The exhibition Dòng Chảy Đột Biến (Mutant Flow) marks the first time that father-and-daughter artists Đào Anh Khánh and Đào Anh Thơ have presented their works together.

The theme of the exhibition explores the stark contrast in art styles and experiences between the two artists across different generations.

 

Đào Anh Thơ with one of her paintings. Photo courtesy of the exhibition organisation board

Khánh's art explores the beauty in human reproduction as the source of life which birthed his daughter, while Thơ's work juxtaposes the beauty of life against the destructive human obsession with technology, and the creation of a new form that may destroy all – AI.

Three of Thơ's paintings, which will be displayed in an exhibition for the first time, are some of the largest ever seen in Việt Nam, standing at a staggering 360cm by 480cm.

 

One of Đào Anh Thơ's big paintings. 

In addition, 15 of her 168cm by 120cm artworks will be put on display alongside her father's work. 

"For the first time, father and daughter are revealing our inner worlds through artwork," said Khánh. "For me, these pieces continue an ongoing journey of exploration attempting to express a universe shaped by primal energy and the life force of yin and yang."

Before becoming an artist, Khánh spent 18 years in the police force, most of which he served in the cultural police, where his job was to monitor artists and enforce State guidelines.

 

A painting by Đào Anh Khánh.

One of his major art projects is Gầm Trời Valley (2009-2019), which featured large sculptures and installations at Lương Sơn in the northern province of Phú Thọ.

Thơ's mother is renowned lacquer painter Đào Mai Hiên. She was originally an auditor in Australia, a job that had nothing to do with art. After suffering a shock, drawings suddenly appeared in her mind, so she took up a brush and began to paint.

Thơ’s first solo exhibition, MetaReverse, displays 17 lacquer paintings, 17 pen sketches on paper, six poems and six songs composed by the artist in 2023 in Hà Nội. 

The exhibition will open on March 13 at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Free screenings of classic Vietnamese films celebrate cinema

As part of the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of Vietnamese cinema on March 15, the event honours the historical and artistic values of films from different eras, while also providing the public, especially younger generations, with access to classics that have shaped the nation's cultural identity.
Life & Style

Mother Goddess worship heritage shines in contemporary life

Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the practice of Mother Goddess worship continues to be preserved and promoted in contemporary life, helping spread traditional cultural values in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on cultural development in the new era.
Life & Style

Sơn Trà Peninsula database collection project launched

A collection project on documents, photos, stories and knowledge in related to  the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve and Sơn Trà Peninsula has been launched in drawing mass participation of cultural researchers, local community, photographers, journalists and collectors in building a precious database and an archives store of nature and cultural value for education and tourism.

