Women’s role in politics promoted for sustainable development goals

HÀ NỘI — Women’s participation in politics is widely seen as a key measure of social progress and an important driver of socio-economic development, gender equality and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the seminar themed 'Women in Politics – A Story That Belongs to Everyone', held on Wednesday in Hà Nội, Associate Professor Dương Kim Anh, deputy director of the Việt Nam Women’s Academy (VWA), highlighted the growing role of women in shaping public policy and governance.

The event was organised by the VWA in co-ordination with the Australian People for Health, Education and Development Abroad Office in Việt Nam (APHEDA) to mark the upcoming election of the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

Sponsored by APHEDA, the seminar brought together about 150 participants, including guests, lecturers and outstanding students from the academy and several universities in Hà Nội.

It forms part of the communication series aimed at 'raising awareness among female students on leadership capacity, political participation and women's involvement in politics.'

“With their potential and inherent strengths, women bring diverse perspectives, experiences and leadership and management skills, thereby enhancing the transparency, effectiveness and implementation of policies,” said Associate Professor Kim Anh.

According to data shared at the seminar, women accounted for 30.26 per cent of deputies in the 15th National Assembly (2021–2026), equivalent to 151 out of 499 members. The figure exceeded the target and marked the highest proportion since the sixth National Assembly.

The rate also represented an increase of 3.54 percentage points compared with the 14th term, reflecting improvements in both the number and the quality of female representation.

“Empowering women politically is not only a goal of gender equality but also a crucial condition for ensuring society's fair, inclusive and sustainable development. When women have a stronger voice in elected bodies, policies will more fully reflect the needs and interests of the whole of society,” Anh said.

“Women's political participation is not just women's story alone. It is the story of progress, of fairness, and of society's future.”

With the educational philosophy of 'holistic, quality and equal education,' the VWA aims to promote gender equality, empower women and contribute to sustainable social development.

The National Strategy on Gender Equality for 2021–30 sets a target that 60 per cent of State agencies and local authorities at all levels should have women in key leadership positions. Meanwhile, the Law on Election 2015 stipulates that at least 35 per cent of deputies in the National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels should be women.

“To realise these goals, Việt Nam must address gender barriers limiting women's opportunities in leadership, management and political activities,” said Anh.

Discussions at the seminar encouraged students, especially female students, to raise awareness of gender equality and strengthen women’s capacity to participate in political life, particularly as people’s deputies.

Phan Lâm Khánh Linh, a student from the Gender and Development Faculty at the VWA, said: “One key solution is to promote the role of youth by sharing experiences, perspectives and inspiration to raise awareness among young people and students about leadership capacity, political participation and women's involvement in politics.”

“Youth need to be equipped with knowledge on political participation, ignited with motivation and given opportunities to learn from predecessors.”

She added that greater access to role models and inspiring figures would help foster a sense of responsibility, spark enthusiasm and harness the positive energy of young people in political and social life.

Associate Professor Kim Anh stated: “I hope that female students will gain more confidence, dare to dream, dare to commit themselves, live with ambition and responsibility; proving worthy as intellectual, resilient and compassionate women, those ready to contribute their voices and actions to the nation's sustainable development. From these small steps today, you can become tomorrow's leaders, people's deputies and active citizens of society.” — VNS