Home Society

Đà Nẵng launches robot AI research centre

March 11, 2026 - 08:58
The Đà Nẵng-based University of Science and Technology, in co-operation with Kuka Việt Nam, an international automation group, has launched the first centre for industrial robot-AI research and application in central Việt Nam, aiming at providing high-quality human resources in robots, automation, AI and smart manufacture in Việt Nam.

 

A launching ceremony on the centre for industrial robot-AI research and application in Đà Nẵng City. The centre was a co-operation deal between Đà Nẵng-based University of Science and Technology and Kuka Việt Nam company.  Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology   

ĐÀ NẴNG — A new centre dedicated to industrial robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) has been launched in central Việt Nam, marking a step towards training a skilled workforce for the country’s fast-growing automation sector.

The Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology, in co-operation with KUKA Vietnam, an international automation group, has opened the first centre for industrial robot and AI research and application in central Việt Nam. The initiative aims to help provide high-quality human resources in robotics, automation, AI and smart manufacturing.

The centre is seen as a positive development following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on robotics co-operation between the two partners last December.

Under the agreement, KUKA Vietnam will send experts to lecture and train students while also providing advanced technology and equipment for practical courses at the university during the 2025–30 period.

Đà Nẵng is the third city in Việt Nam where KUKA has established co-operation, after opening two offices in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City in 2018.

KUKA Group, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is among the world’s leading suppliers of intelligent and resource-efficient automation solutions. Its portfolio includes industrial robots and autonomous mobile robots along with controllers, software and cloud-based digital services, as well as fully connected production systems for industries ranging from automotive, with a focus on e-mobility and batteries, to electronics, metal and plastic, consumer goods, food, e-commerce, retail and health care.

Students of Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology begin a practical course at the centre for industrial robot-AI research and application in Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology

Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology, under the University of Đà Nẵng, is one of 13 high-quality human resources training bases in central Việt Nam and one of four universities in the country, alongside the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, HCM City University of Technology and Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering, to receive quality recognition from the High Council for Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES), an independent European authority operating under the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

The university started its first training course in aviation engineering following workforce training requests from Universal Alloy Corporation, a US aircraft components manufacturer.

The university also plans to open its first course for semiconductor engineering students and develop an IoT and semiconductor laboratory for semiconductor design training as well as IC testers.

Đà Nẵng has established the Đà Nẵng Semiconductor Research Design Training and AI Centre (DSAC) to promote an ambitious plan to develop a global centre for the semiconductor and AI industries. — VNS

