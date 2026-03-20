Indonesia one of Việt Nam’s top foreign policy priorities: PM

HÀ NỘI — Indonesia consistently holds a leading position in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said while hosting Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam Adam Mulawarman Tugio in Hà Nội on Friday.

Welcoming the Indonesian diplomat on the occasion of the upcoming Idul Fitri festival, the PM congratulated the significant achievements of the Indonesian Government and people under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto.

He noted that Việt Nam and Indonesia share a long-standing, faithful friendship founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Sukarno.

On that foundation, the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Indonesia has continued to develop strongly, especially after the two countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

According to him, political relations have been strengthened, while economic cooperation remains a highlight, with bilateral trade reaching US$17.2 billion in 2025.

Many major Vietnamese enterprises such as VinFast, TH, FPT, and Mobile World have been investing strongly in Indonesia, while more companies are showing interest in the Indonesian market.

Cooperation in defence and security, agriculture, science and technology, aviation, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges has also been enhanced, he added.

Noting the vast potential for bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Chính proposed that both sides further promote and effectively implement the outcomes of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Indonesia in March 2025.

They include strengthening political trust, enhancing solidarity, cooperation, and dialogue, and contributing to more substantive and effective ASEAN cooperation.

He stressed the importance of effectively implementing existing agreements and cooperation mechanisms in the spirit of “what is said must be done, what is committed must be delivered.”

The Government leader asked Indonesia to facilitate Vietnamese goods’ greater access to its market; promote cooperation in the Halal industry; effectively carry out fisheries cooperation and support Việt Nam in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; and enhance cooperation in locality-to-locality exchanges, education and training, tourism, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connections.

Regarding regional and international issues, PM Chính underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

He emphasised resolving disputes peacefully without the threat or use of force, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He called on both countries, along with others, to fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and to promote negotiations for a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the waters in line with international law.

Analysing the current global context and development needs, he suggested strengthening connectivity between the two countries in terms of people, economies, green transition, and digital transformation, including the development of shared databases.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation in ensuring energy security, including the ASEAN power grid, to avoid disruptions in energy supply chains, especially coal.

For his part, Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio congratulated Việt Nam on successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

He expressed confidence that Việt Nam will achieve its goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

Appreciating the strong cooperation and commonalities between the two countries, the ambassador expressed hope that bilateral trade will soon reach US$18 billion.

He also highlighted cooperation in green energy transition, with Vietnamese enterprises expanding projects in wind power, solar energy, battery production, and electric vehicles, contributing to a low-emission economy.

Indonesia also encourages Vietnamese businesses to invest in its mining and processing industries, including nickel, copper and aluminum, he added.

Taking note of the Prime Minister’s suggestions, the diplomat said he would report to Indonesian leaders and personally strive to promote the implementation of cooperation initiatives for the benefit of both countries and their people, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS