Party chief hosts Lao public security minister

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for Lao Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmany, stressing Việt Nam’s unwavering support for Laos’ development and readiness to share its experience across various fields for mutual progress.

Party General Secretary Lâm spoke highly of the visit’s significance following the success of their respective Party congresses and elections of deputies to the National Assemblies and People’s Councils at all levels.

He underscored the traditional and close-knit ties between the two ministries while congratulating Vanthong on his election to the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and his appointment as minister.

He congratulated Laos on its great, comprehensive and historic achievements over four decades of renewal, expressing confidence that under the LPRP’s leadership and its comprehensive renewal policy, Laos and its armed forces and people will achieve new and even greater successes.

He voiced optimism that Laos will successfully realise the Resolution of the LPRP’s 12th National Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026-30, thus building a peaceful, stable, unified and prosperous country.

The host expressed delight at the sound progress of Việt Nam-Laos relations, crediting substantial contributions from their public security forces.

Việt Nam always attaches importance and gives the top priority to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion with Laos, considering it a strategic task of vital significance to each country’s development, the Party General Secretary stated.

He praised the close and effective cooperation between the two ministries as a pillar of bilateral ties, essential for safeguarding security and social order in each country.

Looking ahead, he suggested the two ministries continue building on their fine traditions, deepening mutual support, and stepping up exchanges of information and professional expertise, while maintaining a firm grasp of the situation and effectively combating sabotage activities by hostile forces.

They should also bolster the fight against “peaceful evolution”, subversion and transnational crimes, especially drug trafficking, in order to ensure security and order and build a shared border of peace, stability and development.

Both sides, he stressed, must remain resolute and persistent in preventing hostile forces from using one country’s territory to undermine the other.

On the occasion, he extended congratulations to the LPRP on its 71st founding anniversary (March 22) and conveyed his best wishes to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and other high-ranking leaders of the country.

Vanthong, in reply, sincerely thanked Việt Nam for its substantial, timely and effective support to Laos throughout history, and conveyed greetings and best wishes from General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith to the host.

He briefed the Vietnamese leader on Laos’s recent situation, the implementation progress of the Resolution of the LPRP’s 12th Congress, and ongoing cooperation between the two ministries.

The Lao Ministry of Public Security will continue upholding traditions and working closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to firmly safeguard national security and maintain social safety and order under all circumstances, thereby further deepening the special Laos–Việt Nam solidarity, he said. — VNA/VNS