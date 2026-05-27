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Home Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Bangkok, continuing official visit to Thailand

May 27, 2026 - 18:15
During the visit, the Vietnamese leader is expected to hold talks and meet with the King and Queen of Thailand, the Prime Minister, and other high-ranking Thai leaders to discuss major directions for effectively implementing the new cooperation framework.

 

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — Following their activities in Udon Thani province, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon, continuing their official visit to Thailand.

The top leader, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, along with government officials, Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya as well as Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng, his spouse, and a large number of staff and employees of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand.

At the airport, an honor guard stood on either side of the red carpet, and a 21-gun salute was staged simultaneously. This special ceremony demonstrated Thailand's respect for the official visit of General Secretary and President Lâm and his spouse, along with the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

During the visit, the Vietnamese leader is expected to hold talks and meet with the King and Queen of Thailand, the Prime Minister, and other high-ranking Thai leaders to discuss major directions for effectively implementing the new cooperation framework. On this occasion, he will also attend the Việt Nam-Thailand Business Forum and witness the signing and exchange of several cooperation documents between the two countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the relationship between the two countries has been continuously strengthened and developed comprehensively, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective relations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Based on the foundation of good friendship and many open cooperation potential, the visit isexpected to create new momentum to further strengthen Việt Nam-Thailand relations, aiming for new heights in the future. — VNA/VNS

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