Hà Nội announces list of 125 deputies elected to People’s Council

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Election Committee on Friday announced the list of 125 deputies elected to the 17th municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

The list includes several key city leaders, such as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Trọng Đông, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng, Chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Council Phùng Thị Hồng Hà and Standing Vice Chair of the Hà Nội People’s Council Trần Thế Cương.

The new People's Council also features representatives from the armed forces, including Major General Đào Văn Nhận, commander of the Capital Command; Lieutenant General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, director of the Hà Nội Police Department; Lieutenant Colonel Lê Hữu Hiệp, deputy regiment commander and Chief of Staff of Hà Nội Capital Command's Regiment PB452; and Lieutenant Colonel Lê Văn Học, head of the internal political security team under the Personnel Organisation Division of the Hà Nội Police.

Many business leaders and experts in fields like health care, education and law were also elected.

From the private sector, new representatives include Đỗ Vinh Quang, vice chairman of the Board of Directors and Deputy General Director of T&T Group Joint Stock Company, as well as Vũ Gia Luyện, chairman of the Board of Directors of International Information Technology Solutions Joint Stock Company, among others.

Nguyễn Minh Long, director of the city's Department of Home Affairs, said the capital has over six million eligible voters, of whom more than 5.9 million cast their ballots for a turnout rate of 99.57 per cent.

No polling station recorded voter participation below 50 per cent, while 2,669 out of 4,098 polling stations achieved a 100 per cent turnout.

Thirty-nine voters aged over 100 took part in the election on March 15, with the oldest voter being 110 years old, from Ba Vì Commune.

Hà Nội successfully elected all 32 deputies to the National Assembly and all 125 deputies to the municipal People’s Council, ensuring required structure and composition.

No constituency had to hold reelections or additional elections, according to the department. — VNS