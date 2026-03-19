Party General Secretary calls for turning joy of election day into concrete actions

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm wrote an article titled 'The National Festival and the Responsibility Before the People'. Following is the article's full text:

On March 15, 2026, 76 million voters across the country participated in the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure. This was a major political event of the nation - a grand national festival - held shortly after the success of the 14th National Party Congress. The election carries special historical significance, continuing the 80-year tradition of building a rule-of-law state for the Vietnamese people since the first general election in 1946. Each ballot cast not only represents the citizens’ right to mastery, but also conveys trust and aspirations for a brighter future, affirming the nature of our State as 'of the People, by the People and for the People'.

Across the country, the election atmosphere was vibrant and festive. From early morning, voters arrived at polling stations to select candidates who are 'both virtuous and capable', entrusting them with hopes for a better future. Many elderly voters, despite having participated in numerous elections, were still deeply moved and proud to hold their ballots. The process was solemn and full of confidence, as voters nationwide expressed their will and aspirations through their votes, trusting in the selection of worthy representatives.

The spirit of a 'national festival' spread from plains to mountains, from urban areas to border regions and islands. In northern mountainous provinces, despite difficult terrain, voters turned out early and completed voting with near-universal participation. In remote areas, mobile ballot boxes were brought to the homes of the elderly and to hospitals, ensuring all citizens could exercise their rights. Military and police forces supported election teams on remote islands and for fishermen at sea. In major cities, despite large populations and wide areas, organisers worked tirelessly to achieve a nationwide voter turnout of 99.68 per cent. Nowhere was voting merely symbolic. Across the country, Election Day truly became a national festival of unity in building a government of the people.

The March 15 election gained further significance as it coincided with the 80th anniversary of the first general election (January 6, 1946). At that time, amid immense challenges in the early days of independence, the Vietnamese people organised elections for the first National Assembly. President Hồ Chí Minh described it as “a joyful day for our people,” as for the first time in history, Vietnamese citizens exercised democratic rights. The victory of the 1946 election firmly affirmed the people’s sovereignty, 'from the status of slaves rising to win independence and establish their own State', establishing the first democratic state in Southeast Asia.

Over the past 80 years and 15 NA terms, the nation has taken pride in its patriotic tradition and people’s sense of ownership. Whether during arduous wartime or in peacetime nation-building, the Vietnamese people have consistently placed their trust in the Party and actively participated in elections to build their own state apparatus. From the 1st to the 15th tenure, the NA of Vietnam has always embodied the great national unity bloc, bringing together outstanding representatives from all social strata, ethnic groups and religions, regardless of social background.

It is this democratic tradition that has forged the spirit of today’s election day-each ballot serving as vivid proof of the people’s mastery and the continuous affirmation of our State as one 'where the people are the masters and all state power belongs to the people'. Looking back on the 80-year journey, we more deeply appreciate the sacrifices made by previous generations to secure the right to a free vote for the people. Building on that proud tradition, the election on March 15, 2026, once again affirms the will, resilience and democratic aspirations of the Vietnamese nation on its path of development.

The nearly 100 per cent voter turnout in this election carries profound meaning. It reflects political awareness, civic responsibility, patriotism and trust in the Party’s leadership. Each vote is a vote of confidence, expressing public expectations for capable representatives and affirming strong support for the socialist-oriented democratic system and national development path. The near-universal turnout also demonstrates that the election system has effectively carried out outreach and public communication, creating favourable conditions for all voters to exercise their rights and fulfill their civic duties.

The results also show growing public awareness in building a people’s State. Voters not only participated widely but also carefully studied candidates’ backgrounds and action programmes to select the most notable ones. The election was conducted democratically, fairly, lawfully, safely and economically, reflecting the mettle and level of public awareness of a nation with nearly a century of democratic practice. Both domestic and international observers highly appreciated Việt Nam’s professional and transparent organisation.

The successful election provides a solid foundation for the next phase of State development. The election results on March 15, 2026, are a victory of the people and also place great responsibility on newly elected deputies. Deputies to the 16th NA and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term are those entrusted by the people with authority. They will represent the will and aspirations of citizens at their constituencies and people nationwide over the next five years. Their positions and roles are noble: they serve as a bridge between the people and state power, participating in decisions on major national and local issues. Therefore, the Party, the State, and voters nationwide require each deputy to be deeply aware of their honour and responsibility and to continually strive for self-improvement in order to be worthy of the people’s trust.

The 2026–31 term begins as Việt Nam enters a critical development stage with both opportunities and challenges. The 14th Party Congress set strategic goals, including becoming a high-income developed country by 2045. To achieve these aspirations, the NA and people’s councils at all levels for the new term must innovate strongly in all activities. Deputies need to stay closely attuned to the dynamic realities of Đổi mới (Renewal) process, actively contribute their intellect to improving the legal system, enhance the effectiveness of supreme oversight and make sound decisions on major issues related to socio-economic development, the State budget, national defence and foreign affairs in response to new requirements.

Alongside their efforts in the legislature, each deputy must maintain close ties with voters and always listen to the voice of the people. This is both a legal obligation and a moral requirement for representatives of the people. Voters expect newly elected deputies to be closer to the people, more grounded at the grassroots level, and to promptly bring pressing issues of daily life into the legislature for discussion and resolution. At the same time, each deputy must uphold a spirit of exemplary conduct and integrity, “always remembering and practising the teaching: For the nation’s benefit, forget personal interests; for the common good, set aside private interests [1],” from President Hồ Chí Minh. This is both a moral and a character requirement: those entrusted with power by the people must make efforts and devote themselves wholeheartedly to serving the Fatherland and the people, resolutely combat individualism and steer clear of the temptations of power and vested interests. Only by truly placing the interests of the Fatherland and the people above all else can deputies fulfill the noble responsibilities entrusted to them.

Moreover, the composition of this term’s NA and people’s councils includes a large proportion of first-time deputies (over 70 per cent of NA candidates are first-time nominees). This represents a fresh impetus, promising new creative energy and innovative thinking for elected bodies, while also requiring young deputies to quickly acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to perform effectively. Each deputy must proactively learn from previous generations while making full use of their own strengths and expertise in legislative activities. Discipline and unity within the NA are also of paramount importance: deputies must coordinate closely, adhere to regulations and at the same time boldly contribute their views in a constructive spirit. Only in this way can the NA and people’s councils truly become intelligent, united leadership bodies acting in the interests of the people.

The success of the elections creates a new foundation and momentum for the entire Party, people and armed forces to move confidently into a new stage of development. In the immediate term, it is essential to quickly stabilise the organisation of the NA and local governments at all levels following the elections and to promptly bring the resolution of the 14th Party Congress into life. The first session of the 16th NA, soon to convene, will consolidate key state leadership positions and adopt the full-term NA action programme for the whole term, requiring unity and a high sense of responsibility from each deputy. Newly elected deputies must uphold a strong spirit of service to the Fatherland, get to work immediately with renewed energy and determination and live up to the expectations of voters.

The next five years are of critical importance for Việt Nam to make breakthroughs and move toward becoming a developed country by 2045. Opportunities and challenges are intertwined; new prospects demand greater unity and determination from the entire nation than ever before. I sincerely call upon all compatriots, soldiers and overseas Vietnamese to continue promoting patriotism and revolutionary spirit, to support and supervise the activities of the NA and people’s councils at all levels and to actively participate in patriotic emulation movements, contributing to the successful implementation of socio-economic development goals for the 2026-31 period.

With the joy and excitement brought by the success of this national festival, we are reminded of the beloved President Hồ Chí Minh’s words: “Unity, unity, great unity - success, success, great success.” The spirit of national unity has enabled us to achieve historic victories in the past and remains the key to conquering new heights of development today. With strong confidence in the intellect and resilience of the nation, under the wise leadership of the Party, we are determined to build a powerful and prosperous Việt Nam, striving toward the goals of prosperous people and a strong, democratic, equitable and civilised country. The success of the elections provides a solid foundation for the NA and people’s councils at all levels to operate effectively, fully harnessing the strength of the entire nation in the process of renewal and integration. A bright future lies ahead. The whole country joins hands in unity, turning the joy of election day into concrete actions to build an ever more prosperous and happy Việt Nam, realising the aspiration for a peaceful, independent, democratic, strong, prosperous, civilised and happy nation firmly advancing toward socialism. VNS

[1] The appeal by President Hồ Chí Minh was published in Cứu Quốc (National Salvation) newspaper, No. 134, on January 5, 1946.