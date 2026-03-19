Deputy PM Nguyễn Chí Dũng pays official visit to Italy, Germany

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng is visiting Italy and Germany in late March to bolster strategic partnerships and explore economic opportunities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

Both European countries maintain strong ties with Việt Nam, with frequent exchanges across trade, investment and other sectors.

During his working trip in Italy from March 18 to 21, Dũng is scheduled to meet the Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, as well as executives from Italian banks and corporations.

In Germany from March 22 to 25, he is expected to meet the vice president of the German Parliament and visit a number of enterprises and socio-economic establishments.

Germany is Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in the EU, with bilateral trade turnover reaching US$13.6 billion in 2025 and around 505 ongoing investment projects in the country.

Italy ranks as Việt Nam’s third-largest trading partner in the European bloc, with bilateral trade turnover in 2025 reaching $7.3 billion. — VNS