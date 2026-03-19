Việt Nam upholds persistent policy in respect of human rights: MoFA spokeperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has reaffirmed its steadfast policy of respecting and safeguarding human rights, including the right to freedom of religion and belief as enshrined in the Constitution and the country’s legal framework, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng at the regular press briefing on Thursday.

Responding to questions from reporters about the 2026 annual report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which places Việt Nam on its special watch list, Hằng said the report is “not objective, inaccurate and based on information of bad intentions against Việt Nam.”

She emphasised that no Vietnamese citizen is discriminated against on the basis of religion or belief and that the activities of religious organisations are fully guaranteed under the law.

“Việt Nam stands ready to engage in discussion with the US on issues of mutual interest in a cooperative, open and mutually respectful spirit, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of peace, cooperation and sustainable development between the two countries,” Hằng said. — VNS