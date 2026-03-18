Vietnamese, Chinese defence ministers hold talks in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang held talks with his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun in Quảng Ninh Province on Wednesday, within the framework of the 10th Việt Nam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

Giang underscored the special significance of this year’s exchange, which takes place shortly after the inaugural ministerial-level “3+3” strategic dialogue between the foreign affairs, defence and public security ministers of the two countries, reflecting the role of both defence ministries in implementing common perceptions reached the two countries' high-ranking leaders on defence cooperation and areas of collaboration agreed by the two defence ministries.

Expressing confidence in the success of the exchange, Giang said the series of practical and meaningful activities will serve as a highlight in bilateral external relations in the early months of 2026, contributing to friendship and collaboration between the two Parties, States and militaries.

Reviewing a decade of the exchange since its launch in 2014, the Vietnamese minister described the mechanism as a bright spot in bilateral defence relations, evolving steadily in both scope and substance. Initially focused on military-to-military activities, the programme has expanded to include local authorities and mass organisations, with regular initiatives such as free medical services for border residents and cultural exchanges among communities and students on both sides. Notably, this year’s edition marks the first time the two navies have conducted joint training activities.

Giang emphasised that the mechanism has become an important channel for dialogue between the two defence ministries, helping to concretise cooperation directions and reinforce defence ties as a pillar of bilateral relations. It has also promoted people-to-people exchanges, enhanced coordination among border protection forces and improved the capacity to jointly address emerging issues in a timely manner.

Looking ahead, the Vietnamese minister called for continued efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the exchange mechanism, ensuring it remains a substantive and influential platform. He also stressed the importance of strengthening communication efforts to amplify its impact and highlight messages of political trust and solidarity between the two countries.

For his part, Dong expressed thanks to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for its thorough preparations and warm reception. He noted that both ministers had recently participated in the first “3+3” strategic dialogue, where defence cooperation was a key topic of discussion.

Affirming that relations between the two countries and their militaries have continued to grow stronger, Dong emphasised the need to expand exchanges to contribute to regional and global stability. Since its inception in 2014, the border defence friendship exchange has fostered goodwill and driven forward bilateral ties, while playing an important role in maintaining border security, he assessed.

He added that the mechanism has increasingly expanded into new areas and deepened in substance, not only strengthening state-level relations but also promoting ties among border communities and facilitating trilateral exchanges involving Việt Nam, Laos and China.

On this occasion, the Chinese minister extended an invitation to his Vietnamese counterpart to attend this year’s Xiangshan Forum.

Later the same day, a farewell ceremony for the high-level Chinese defence delegation was held at the Móng Cái International Border Gate. The high-level Vietnamese defence delegation, led by General Giang, is scheduled to visit China on Thursday to continue exchange activities in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. — VNA/VNS