Việt Nam, Nordic countries exchange decentralisation experience in digital era

HÀ NỘI — Experts from Việt Nam and Nordic countries met in Hà Nội on Wednesday to share experiences in implementing decentralisation in the digital era, highlighting how technology can make public services more effective, transparent and citizen-focused.

The ninth annual Nordic seminar was co-organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden in Hà Nội. Discussions focused on building a modern welfare state, optimising taxation and leveraging digital transformation to strengthen governance.

Associate Professor Lê Hải Bình, member of the Party Central Committee and permanent vice president of the academy, said Việt Nam has made significant progress in reforming government structures, shifting from a four-tier to a three-tier system with a two-level local government model.

“This transformation is strongly driven by the national digitalisation process, which provides a foundation for changing mindsets, improving public administration efficiency and enhancing citizen participation and co-creation in development,” he said.

Hilde Solbakken, Norway’s Ambassador to Việt Nam, said digitalisation is a key tool for decentralisation. Nordic countries have built robust digital infrastructures that make everyday life more efficient.

“Citizens use secure digital IDs for banking, healthcare and government services. E-government platforms allow people to file taxes, access social benefits and even vote online. High-speed connectivity and widespread digital literacy ensure that no one is left behind,” she said.

She added that decentralisation in Nordic countries rests on core principles: trust, citizen participation and strong oversight. Digitalisation reinforces these principles by increasing information transparency, easing access to public services and clarifying administrative processes.

Kiann Stenkjær Hein, head of Business Development and Digital Transformation at the Danish Agency for Climate Data, highlighted Denmark’s collaboration with the private sector, which developed many digital solutions.

“Trust is crucial because we handle substantial citizen data, and respecting privacy is key to maintaining public sector functionality and citizen engagement,” she said. “We have one digital signature and one login for Denmark across the public and private sectors. In 2011, digital post became obligatory, drastically reducing manual processes and paper-based communication.”

Associate Professor Trần Quang Diệu, director general of Việt Nam’s Centre for Technologies and Digital Transformation, said Việt Nam is embracing data as a central asset. Decisions will increasingly be based on centrally managed data, supported by the development of national data centres.

The seminar included keynote presentations on tax reform and decentralisation, digital welfare systems and the care economy, and demographic perspectives on social protection, providing comparative insights and practical lessons from the Nordics. Policy options and implementation strategies were also discussed in the context of Việt Nam’s ongoing reform priorities. — VNS