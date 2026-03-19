Vietnamese, Algerian PMs seek ways to strengthen bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Algerian counterpart Sifi Ghrieb discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern during their phone talks on Wednesday.

PM Chính conveyed regards and invitations from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Vietnamese leaders to the President, the PM, and other high-ranking leaders of Algeria to visit Việt Nam at an early date.

Recalling his November 2025 visit to Algeria, marked by the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, the Vietnamese leader said he always remembers the deep affection Algerian leaders and people have shown toward Việt Nam and its successive leaderships.

He called on the two countries to swiftly and effectively implement reached agreements and commitments, and promptly finalise an action plan implementing the Strategic Partnership framework, especially in areas of strength such as investment, oil and gas production and refining, and trade promotion, as well as defence, renewable energy, science and technology, and digital transformation. He also suggested the cultivation of Vietnamese crops in Algeria.

The leader expressed concern over developments of the Middle East conflict and their serious impact on the global economy, including Việt Nam. He called on Algeria to help Việt Nam ensure energy security through the supply of crude oil and natural gas amid supply disruptions, and to coordinate with Việt Nam to effectively materialise cooperation agreements between Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) and Algeria’s national oil company Sonatrach.

For his part, PM Ghrieb conveyed regards from Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Party General Secretary Lâm and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam.

He affirmed that, building on the historical ties between the two countries, Algeria will step up support for Việt Nam’s energy security. He expressed determination to actively implement outstanding outcomes - key milestones in bilateral relations - particularly in investment, trade, agriculture, energy, and culture.

Noting that the two countries share many common values of peace, solidarity, equality, and shared development, the PM praised Việt Nam’s goodwill, responsibility, and approach to the conflicts in the Middle East and other regions. The leader also expressed readiness to work with Việt Nam to call for ceasefires, de-escalation, and the pursuit of peaceful solutions to global conflicts. — VNA/VNS