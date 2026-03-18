Public security ministry provides updates on major cases of public concern

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, which serves as the standing body of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, held a press briefing on the afternoon of Wednesday to share the results of its meeting held earlier that day.

Reporting key results of the event chaired by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm - head of the steering committee, Đặng Văn Dũng, deputy head of the commission, said that since the beginning of the year, authorities have launched legal proceedings in 1,151 new cases involving 2,367 defendants. They have also filed indictments in 757 cases involving 1,847 defendants, and conducted first-instance trials in 604 cases involving 1,733 accused on corruption, economic and abuse-of-power charges.

Dũng added that the Party leader stressed 2026 – the first year implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress – requires continued resolute, persistent efforts to prevent and push back corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct with greater determination.

At the briefing, Major General Nguyễn Quốc Toản, chief of the Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, answered questions regarding the steering committee’s request to prioritise the investigation and final handling of several major cases.

In connection with violations at the second facilities of Bạch Mai and Việt Đức hospitals, the ministry’s investigative police wrapped up its investigation on February 27, recommending the prosecution of 10 individuals on charges of breaching regulations on State assets, causing loss, bribery, and fraud.

In the case involving the Việt – Trung Metallurgy and Mineral Co. Ltd and related entities, investigators have so far launched criminal proceedings against eight defendants on charges of mismanagement of State assets causing losses, as well as bribery. Authorities have recovered VNĐ15 billion (US$570,125) and seized one apartment, Toản said.

Concerning the case at the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry and several local units, the Hà Nội police investigation agency has prosecuted 65 defendants on a wide range of charges, including illegal storage, facilitating illegal drug use, giving bribes, brokering bribery, abuse of position while performing official duties, falsification of case files, and gambling. This case involves a particularly large number of suspects and offences.

Authorities have confiscated more than VNĐ10 billion in cash, nearly $60,000, as well as numerous real estate assets and other valuables. — VNA/VNS