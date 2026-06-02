Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Where innovation feels like home

June 02, 2026 - 16:04
Every Saturday, dozens of engineering students gather at the home of lecturer Nguyễn Phan Kiên in Hà Nội, where a modest home lab has become a hub for innovation and learning. For nearly two decades, Kiên's open-door approach has helped nurture the next generation of biomedical engineers.

see also

More on this story

Society

Special ways to shine

An Career Orientation Centre in HCM City empowers autistic children with possibilities. By learning essential life skills and undergoing vocational training, the children hope to be able to lead an independent life. The centre plans to further expand their scale and find a stable output for the products made by their students.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom