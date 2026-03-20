Embassy promoting information about Việt Nam in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES — Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt hosted an early-spring gathering in Buenos Aires on Thursday (local time) with representatives of the Argentina-Việt Nam Cultural Institute (ICAV), the Communist Party of Argentina, and local media outlets, aimed at enhancing information exchange and advancing bilateral cooperation.

In her remarks, Nguyệt briefed Argentine friends and journalists on Việt Nam’s recent major political developments. In January, the Communist Party of Việt Nam held its 14th National Congress, a decisive event for the nation’s development in the new period.

She added that on March 15, the election for the Vietnamese National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term was conducted smoothly, with voter turnout reaching 99.68 per cent.

The first session of the 16th legislature is scheduled for early April, during which key leadership positions of the body, the State, and the Government apparatus are expected to be consolidated.

The ambassador noted that Việt Nam has set a target of achieving average annual GDP growth of 10 per cent or more in the 2026-2030 period, with the aim of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045. Growth drivers will centre on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and improved labour productivity.

She affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, placing national interests at the forefront.

Nguyệt also highlighted that the country is strengthening cooperation with South America, notably through the launch of negotiations in December last year on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Southern Common Market (Mercosur). Việt Nam hopes to conclude the agreement soon to boost trade and investment with member states such as Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

According to the diplomat, Việt Nam and Argentina have nearly completed negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement and expect to sign it in 2026, which would facilitate business activities in both countries.

The two sides are also expanding cooperation into new areas, including satellite technology and telecommunications, with promising initial progress, notably Argentine firms’ import of fibre-optic equipment manufactured by Viettel Group of Việt Nam. Bilateral trade turnover currently stands at nearly US$3.5 billion annually.

Beyond traditional areas of cooperation, Việt Nam is keen to broaden collaboration with Argentina in high technology, renewable energy, biotechnology, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, while working towards establishing a strategic partnership in agro-industry, she said.

On the occasion, the ambassador and guests also exchanged views on international and regional issues, Việt Nam’s relations with Latin American countries, and other matters of mutual interest. — VNA/VNS