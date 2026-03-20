PM orders local administrations for 2026-31 term operational by April 1

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has instructed the standing boards of provincial and municipal Party Committees to direct and oversee election commissions, as well as the standing bodies of People’s Councils at provincial and commune levels, to thoroughly prepare personnel arrangements for the inaugural sessions of People’s Councils for the 2026-31 term.

Preparations must ensure that local government apparatuses for the new term are fully operational no later than April 1.

The directive follows the Prime Minister’s signing on Tuesday of Directive No. 08/CT-TTg on organising the first sessions of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure, alongside measures to further improve the quality and efficiency of two-tier local government operations.

In exceptional cases where the inaugural session cannot be held before March 31 due to the absence of appointed personnel for the position of Chairperson of the provincial People’s Council, authorities are required to report to competent bodies for consideration and decision.

The standing boards of provincial and municipal Party Committees are tasked with leading and directing the consolidation of key posts, including Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of People’s Councils, members of People’s Council committees at all levels, as well as Chairpersons, Deputy Chairpersons and members of People’s Committees.

They must also instruct the standing bodies of provincial People’s Councils to submit nominations for approval by the Prime Minister for the positions of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of provincial People’s Committees no later than March 31.

At the same time, commune-level People’s Councils are to submit nominations to provincial People’s Committee Chairpersons for approval of commune-level leadership positions by the same deadline.

Provincial People’s Councils are required to report the outcomes of their inaugural sessions to the National Assembly Standing Committee and the Government by April 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been tasked with proactively coordinating, guiding and expediting provincial People’s Councils in finalising documentation for submission to the Prime Minister for approval of elected provincial People’s Committee leaders in accordance with regulations.

It will also coordinate with the Committee for Deputies’ Affairs of the National Assembly to submit approvals for provincial People’s Council leadership to the National Assembly Standing Committee no later than 5pm on March 31.

The ministry is also required to compile and submit a consolidated report on the outcomes of the first session of provincial People’s Councils to the Government and the Prime Minister by April 5.

Ministries and ministerial-level agencies are instructed to continue strictly implementing conclusions of the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as directions from the Government and the Prime Minister regarding the organisation and operation of the two-tier local government model.

They are to review all decentralised and delegated tasks stipulated in Government decrees within their respective sectors to assess feasibility and effectiveness, and to propose timely amendments and supplements to ensure consistency, coherence and efficiency in implementation. Reports must be submitted to the Government via the Ministry of Home Affairs by April 15.

These ministries and agencies are also required to proactively coordinate with local authorities to address emerging difficulties and obstacles related to their areas of state management, particularly at the commune level.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to serve as the standing body of the Government’s steering committee, monitoring, urging and inspecting the operation of the two-tier local government model and reporting to the Government and the Prime Minister on emerging issues for timely direction.

It will also prepare a one-year review of the system’s implementation, scheduled for June 2026.

Provincial People’s Committees are required to review and assess the feasibility of decentralised and delegated responsibilities, identify difficulties and obstacles in implementation and propose solutions to competent authorities, with reports submitted to the Government via the Ministry of Home Affairs by April 15, 2026. — VNS