PM’s Russia visit expected to strengthen Vietnamese community ties with homeland

MOSCOW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Russia from March 22–25 is expected to be a source of encouragement for the Vietnamese community in Russia to reinforce ties with their homeland, said Đỗ Xuân Hoàng, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia.

Hoàng said the Vietnamese community in Russia has now reached its third generation while maintaining strong bonds with the homeland - a defining characteristic shared across the community.

Việt Nam is not only their origin but also their Fatherland and the future of younger Vietnamese generations living in Russia, he added.

He stressed that successive generations of Vietnamese in Russia remain proud of the nation’s glorious history, encouraged by Việt Nam’s development achievements, and confident about its future.

Despite living and working abroad, more than 80,000 Vietnamese in Russia continue to look towards the homeland, wishing for national stability, peace, and prosperity.

According to Hoàng, amidst the country’s rapid transformation in recent years and its growing international standing, every member of the community clearly feels themselves as a part of the nation’s overall development.

In this context, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the recent election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels have drawn particular attention from Vietnamese in Russia.

He noted that the congress and subsequent activities have fostered a renewed spirit of reform, urgency and determination, reflecting the nation’s strong aspirations for prosperity.

The Vietnamese community in Russia, he said, has clearly recognised decisive steps in institutional reform and state governance, economic development efforts, expanded policy vision, balanced and effective diplomacy, and achievements in strengthening national defence autonomy.

These developments have further reinforced the community’s emotional attachment and sense of responsibility, encouraging their greater participation in national development and safeguarding efforts as Việt Nam advances towards a new era.

In that context, the PM’s official visit to Russia is seen as meeting the aspirations of overseas Vietnamese to remain connected and contribute more actively to the homeland.

Hoàng emphasised that close attention from the Party and the State, along with efforts to deepen comprehensive cooperation with Russia across politics, diplomacy, culture, education and economy, particularly through high-level visits, has been a key factor supporting community development and integration.

He expressed confidence that the PM’s visit, accompanied by leaders of ministries and sectors, will help promote policy initiatives to create more favourable conditions for business and locality-to-locality connectivity, remove barriers to bilateral trade and investment, and enhance the standing of Vietnamese organisations and associations in Russia.

This, he added, would help the community establish a more solid and stable legal status and deepen integration into Russian society.

Stronger connectivity and timely policy adjustments will also help identify new factors and development potential, enabling overseas Vietnamese to contribute more effectively to national development.

Drawing on his experience as a business leader in Russia, Hoàng highlighted growing opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises, particularly the rising demand for domestic production investment and labour.

Sectors such as garments, footwear, agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and consumer goods manufacturing hold strong potential for expansion.

To fully seize these opportunities, he suggested addressing practical obstacles related to payment mechanisms, transport connectivity, and direct flights for Vietnamese products to enter local distribution networks more sustainably.

Hoàngaffirmed that the Vietnamese community in Russia maintains strong confidence that, with continued attention and support from leaders at all levels, the Việt Nam-Russia special relationship will progress, serving the interests of people and businesses in both countries. — VNA/VNS