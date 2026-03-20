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Home Politics & Law

Hà Nội hosts Lao public security delegation, expands bilateral coordination

March 20, 2026 - 21:28
Lieutenant General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Public Security, called for stronger support from the Lao Ministry of Public Security to promote more frequent and substantive mutual visits between the two sides.
Lao Minister of Public Security Vanthong Kongmany (left) and Lieutenant General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Public Security, at their meeting on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — A high-level delegation from Laos’ Ministry of Public Security, led by Minister Vanthong Kongmany, paid a working visit to the Hà Nội Department of Public Security on Friday.

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, Director of the department, highlighted that the visit comes shortly after Party General Secretary Tô Lâm made two state visits to Laos in December 2025 and February 2026.

During the Vietnamese leader's talks with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to long-term and stable ties, with defence and security cooperation as a key pillar.

At the local level, Hà Nội and Vientiane signed a cooperation agreement for 2026-30 earlier this year, assigning their respective police forces to deepen coordination, Tùng said, adding that beyond the existing commitments, the department has proactively proposed a new memorandum of understanding with its Vientiane counterpart to further enhance cooperation.

He also called for stronger support from the Lao Ministry of Public Security to promote more frequent and substantive mutual visits between the two sides.

For his part, Vanthong commended the fruitful cooperation between the two capitals' police forces and expressed his hope for closer and more effective collaboration going forward, including greater sharing of Hà Nội’s experience in public security management, particularly through surveillance camera systems.

Following the meeting, the Lao delegation visited the Hà Nội Department of Public Security's command and information centre, which supports operational command and public security management across the capital.

The system includes more than 3,300 surveillance cameras, around 2,000 of which are integrated with AI technology, contributing significantly to maintaining public order and safety. — VNA/VNS

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