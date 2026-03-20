VNA, Vietnamese missions abroad step up information coordination

HÀ NỘI — Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang has called for closer coordination between VNA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese missions abroad, to meet growing demands in external relations and public communication.

Speaking at a working session on Friday with heads of Vietnamese overseas missions appointed in 2025, Trang highlighted the long-standing partnership between VNA and the diplomatic sector, noting their joint role over more than eight decades in advancing both diplomacy and strategic communications.

Amidst an increasingly complex global environment, VNA has stepped up production of in-depth analyses, forecasts and thematic reports to support central-level decision-making, while continuing to serve as a key source of authoritative information for domestic and international media.

The agency’s global network of correspondents across 30 locations remains a backbone of its operations, working closely with Vietnamese missions abroad to cover high-level visits, major events, emerging issues, and the activities of overseas Vietnamese communities, even in areas without permanent bureaus.

Trang thanked the missions, particularly their heads, for their continued support to VNA correspondents, and called for stronger efforts to promote VNA content among Vietnamese communities abroad via official platforms, events and partnerships with local media.

She affirmed VNA’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives showcasing the images of Việt Nam and its people and economic achievements, including exhibitions and promotional events, and urged early coordination to ensure effective rollout.

To ensure accuracy in reporting, especially around high-level visits and sensitive issues, VNA requested the missions to prioritise information sharing, facilitate interviews, and support field operations for its journalists.

The agency also called on ambassadors to keep its correspondents updated on key foreign policy directions and enable their participation in regular briefings, while seeking broader support to expand its overseas bureau network.

Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng praised the sustained and close cooperation between the two sides, describing it as a longstanding partnership strengthened through both opportunities and challenges.

As external information demands greater speed, accuracy and professionalism, she said deeper coordination is essential, adding that the ministry will review VNA’s proposals to enhance collaboration and refine coordination mechanisms.

She also suggested building a more structured and substantive cooperation framework and expanding joint media products.

VNA’s overseas bureaus, she noted, are an integral part of Việt Nam’s missions abroad, underscoring the need for regular information exchange, closer coordination and proactive engagement, particularly in tracking public sentiment and supporting common communications efforts. — VNA/VNS