Hà Nội to repurpose inner-city university land for social housing

HÀ NỘI — As universities plan to relocate away from the city’s inner areas, Hà Nội authorities are considering converting the old buildings into social housing and resettlement homes.

The initiative is outlined in the city’s Plan 107 on improving management efficiency, use and exploitation of State-owned housing facilities, recently signed by Permanent Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Dương Đức Tuấn.

The Plan's overall objective is to manage, organise and utilise state-owned housing in accordance with the law on public assets, ensuring centralisation and unified management.

In addition, it aims to enhance the sense of responsibility of organisations and individuals in managing and utilising the city’s State-owned housing.

Hà Nội plans to make use of 100 per cent of the city’s unutilised and vacant State-owned housing, ensuring compliance, transparency and avoiding wastefulness.

The city will focus on accelerating the renovation of old apartment buildings to improve urban infrastructure.

These housing units have the potential to become a pilot project to comprehensively address urban issues. Studies will be conducted on whether they meet the criteria to be converted into social or resettlement housing.

In the case that the buildings do not meet the criteria and are no longer of use, they will be auctioned off to recover funds for the local budget.

Notably, the city’s plan also requires a building condition assessment of the A1 student housing complex in the Pháp Vân–Tứ Hiệp area, as preparation for a renovation proposal. — VNS