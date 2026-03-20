Government orders crackdown on fare hikes as oil prices surge

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has ordered provincial and municipal people’s committees and their departments to tighten oversight of transport fares following a sharp, unpredictable rise in oil and petroleum prices linked to military tensions in the Middle East.

In a document sent to agencies, Minister Trần Hồng Minh warned that higher fuel costs are driving up transport expenses and adding pressure on production, businesses and household budgets.

The ministry tasked the Vietnam Road Administration, Vietnam Railways, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnam Maritime Administration and the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration, and local authorities with closely tracking fuel-price effects on fares, especially for passenger services and essential goods.

Transport companies must submit price declarations in line with legal requirements so fares accurately reflect costs.

The document calls for stepped-up inspections of price declarations, posted fares, and operator enforcement, with targeted checks on firms reporting large increases and strict penalties for violations.

Businesses must not exploit fuel-price volatility to impose unreasonable fare hikes, the minister said.

Local authorities were urged to optimise transport operations, match vehicle deployment to demand, cut empty runs to save fuel, and speed up digitalisation and tech adoption to improve efficiency.

The ministry also encouraged a shift toward electric and clean-energy vehicles.

Sectoral directorates were told to promote price cuts or price floors for services little affected by fuel costs, continue monitoring market developments, and report promptly with recommendations to mitigate impacts on transport services and citizens’ livelihoods. — VNS