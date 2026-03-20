Young entrepreneur brings agriculture 4.0 to mushroom farming

HCM CITY — Young entrepreneur Trần Tài is applying agriculture 4.0 to mushroom farming to build a high-tech, data-driven venture in HCM City.

He grew up in a farming family in Khánh Hòa and now runs a high-tech mushroom lab where he combines biotechnology with automated production.

After graduating in biotechnology from the Industrial University of HCM City in 2013 and getting a master’s degree from the University of Science under the Việt Nam National University-HCM City in 2017, he chose to return to agriculture instead of pursuing urban career opportunities.

In 2018, he founded Vinabiomush Co., Ltd. in Kim Long Commune in HCM City, aiming to build a high-tech Vietnamese mushroom brand.

Starting with cordyceps, a high-value product requiring strict cultivation techniques, Tài soon realised traditional methods alone were not enough to create a competitive edge.

A study trip to Japan marked a turning point, prompting him to overhaul his production model towards standardisation and advanced technology.

At his 1,200-square-metre facility, production is divided into specialised areas for inoculation, incubation, cultivation, care, and processing.

Environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, lighting, and sterility are tightly controlled, while machinery and systems are synchronised to automate multiple stages.

“Applying science and technology across the entire process from infrastructure to quality management is essential to increase product value and access international markets,” Tài says.

“Technology is not just a tool, but the foundation for building market trust.”

From the outset, he adopted an “artificial climate” approach, replicating optimal growing conditions for cordyceps within controlled environments.

The process required years of research, experimentation and adjustment, but has enabled full control over product quality.

The model’s core strength lies in integrating biotechnology and automation with a circular agriculture mindset, Tài says.

“Automated systems monitor and regulate environmental conditions to ensure consistent quality and high bioactive content.”

The production process is now more than 80 per cent automated, covering a closed chain from strain production and cultivation to processing and packaging, with full traceability.

It also uses locally available materials such as brown rice, cereal powder, eggs, soybeans, and sugar, along with post-harvest biomass by-products as growing substrates.

This approach reduces costs and supports a greener, circular production model with minimal waste.

The combination of technology and sustainability has created a strong competitive advantage, with cultivation success rates exceeding 97 per cent, ensuring stable productivity and quality.

Vinabiomush has developed seven cordyceps-based products recognised under the national One Commune One Product programme with three- and four-star ratings, and has been named among outstanding rural industrial products at the city level.

Its products are sold in multiple domestic markets and are expected to be exported to the US as ingredients for functional foods.

Beyond his role as a business leader, Tài is also active in youth work, serving as a Standing Committee member of the Kim Long Commune Youth Union and secretary of the company’s youth branch.

He has helped promote innovation and entrepreneurship among young people while sharing expertise through technical training and transferring cultivation processes to hundreds of young farmers.

Trần Thị Kim Khánh, vice chairwoman of the Kim Long Commune People’s Committee, said Tài is a young pioneer in adopting technology in production.

“From an individual start-up model, his story has become a source of motivation for many rural youths to step out of their comfort zones and adopt new technologies.”

Meticulous at work and passionate about elevating agricultural products, Tài believes agriculture 4.0 goes beyond machinery and automation.

It requires a shift in mindset — from small-scale farming to value chains, from experience-based practices to data-driven management and from domestic markets to global integration.

As Việt Nam’s agricultural sector undergoes rapid transformation, models like Vinabiomush highlight the potential of applying knowledge effectively.

Tài’s story is not just about an exemplary young individual farmer, but about a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs.

Each product cultivated in a cleanroom reflects a strong belief in the future of Vietnamese agriculture. — VNS