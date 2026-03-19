Foreign ministry dismisses online claims of humanitarian aid to Iran

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly dismissed reports circulating on local social media claiming that Việt Nam sent 60 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Iran. Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said at a regular press briefing on Thursday that the information is inaccurate.

Addressing questions on citizen protection amid the escalating Middle East conflict, Hằng emphasised that Vietnamese representative missions abroad are closely coordinating with host country authorities and relevant agencies to continuously monitor the situation, standing ready to implement all necessary safety measures for Vietnamese citizens and vessels.

Most Vietnamese citizens travelling or transiting through major air hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, whose flights were cancelled due to airspace closures, have either returned to Việt Nam or arranged onward flights to leave the region.

The embassies of Việt Nam in Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have been instructed to collect online requests from citizens seeking to return home or travel to a third country. This information forms the basis for coordination with relevant authorities to develop appropriate support plans.

In a specific measure, Saudi Arabia has agreed to grant free transit visas at border checkpoints to Vietnamese citizens and authorities operating in the region. At the request of the Vietnamese embassy, Saudi Arabian forces are also proactively contacting Vietnamese vessels to keep them informed and provide necessary support.

“Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Israel and neighbouring countries are advised to closely follow information from host country authorities, as well as from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative commissions abroad,” Hằng said.

In case of emergency, she added, citizens should immediately contact the 24/7 citizen protection hotlines of Vietnamese representative missions and authorities for timely assistance. — VNS