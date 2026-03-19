Việt Nam performs first successful domino multi-organ transplant

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has successfully carried out its first domino multi-organ transplant, a complex medical procedure that highlights the country’s growing expertise in advanced organ transplantation.
On March 19, 2026, Việt Đức Hospital announced the successful completion of the country’s first domino liver transplant. In this procedure, the liver from a patient who had just received a transplant was subsequently used for another recipient.
The successful implementation of the domino transplant technique represents a significant milestone, demonstrating Việt Nam’s mastery of some of the most challenging transplant procedures. Việt Nam is currently the first country in Southeast Asia to perform this technique successfully. VNS
|On March 13, 2026, Việt Đức Hospital conducted a series of transplants from a brain-dead donor. Among them, a patient with the rare condition amyloidosis received a combined heart and liver transplant. The patient’s healthy liver was then used to transplant another patient with liver cancer and cirrhosis.
|The domino technique maximises the use of donated organs, providing additional chances of survival for patients with end-stage organ failure.
|The domino technique maximises the use of donated organs, providing additional chances of survival for patients with end-stage organ failure.
|With its clear benefits in expanding the donor pool and saving more lives, domino liver transplantation is considered a key strategy in modern transplant medicine and a testament to Việt Nam’s rapid surgical advancements
|The domino transplant technique carries significant humanitarian value by optimising organs from a brain-dead donor, offering life-saving opportunities to multiple patients with end-stage organ failure.
|The achievement highlights the high level of expertise and the ability of Vietnamese surgeons to master complex transplant techniques, while reflecting the strong development of the country’s transplant medicine in recent years.
|The successful implementation of the domino liver transplant technique at Việt Đức Hospital marks the first time the procedure has been carried out in Việt Nam, representing a major step forward in organ transplantation.
|The transplant recipient has now recovered and is in stable condition.
|The transplant recipient has now recovered and is in stable condition.
|A representative of Việt Đức Hospital presents the domino multi-organ transplant case.
|Dr Hà Anh Đức, Director of the Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health, speaks at the event.
|A representative of Việt Đức Hospital presents the domino multi-organ transplant case.
|Dr Dương Đức Hùng, Director of Việt Đức Hospital, speaks at the event.