Việt Nam performs first successful domino multi-organ transplant

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has successfully carried out its first domino multi-organ transplant, a complex medical procedure that highlights the country’s growing expertise in advanced organ transplantation.

On March 19, 2026, Việt Đức Hospital announced the successful completion of the country’s first domino liver transplant. In this procedure, the liver from a patient who had just received a transplant was subsequently used for another recipient.

The successful implementation of the domino transplant technique represents a significant milestone, demonstrating Việt Nam’s mastery of some of the most challenging transplant procedures. Việt Nam is currently the first country in Southeast Asia to perform this technique successfully. VNS