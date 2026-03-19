Two gilded crosses to ascend on Sài Gòn Notre Dame

HCM CITY — A new pair of gilded crosses have been placed on top of the Sài Gòn Notre Dame Cathedral to replace the original ones.

Each cross is 3.7m tall and weighs around 400kg. They resemble exactly the 129-year-old original pair that are unrestorable.

The pieces have been displayed in the Cathedral since December of last year.

They were made from steel by Belgian artisans for two years, and gilded with thin gold leaf by a European atelier with a history of 1,600 years.

Marek Zalewski, Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam, said during the crosses' installation ceremony on the morning of March 19 that the crosses' return is more than a completed architectural task, but also "a visible sign of faith lifted high over the city, reminding all who see them of the hope and strength that come from the cross of Christ."

After being blessed, the two crosses were placed on top of the two ceremonial towers at 9am, said Father Ignatio Hồ Văn Xuân, head of the restoration committee.

The Sài Gòn Notre Dame Cathedral, designed by architect J. Bourard, was built in 1877 and declared a minor basilica in 1959. It is one of the city’s most visited spaces, especially during the holidays.

After nine years of restoration, the roofs and two towers have been fully restored. Restoration of damaged walls, surfaces, and structural elements is expected to be completed by 2027. — VNS