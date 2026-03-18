Health experts discuss herpes zoster prevention among adults in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Health experts in Việt Nam are calling for stronger prevention of herpes zoster, or shingles, among adults with chronic conditions, warning of the heightened risk of severe complications and long-lasting pain.

The workshop Preventing Herpes Zoster: Advances in Clinical Practice was organised by the Vietnam Medical Association and GSK Vietnam to share the latest scientific updates and practical experience in managing the disease.

Dr Trần Hòa, Head of Interventional Cardiology at the Ho Chi Minh City University Medical Centre, noted that infections such as herpes zoster often develop more severely in older adults with underlying conditions, frequently leading to prolonged complications.

Global health organisations have issued guidelines for high-risk groups, including people with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and those who are immunocompromised.

Professor Tony Cunningham, Director of the Centre for Virus Research at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research and Professor of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney, underscored the importance of prevention.

“Preventing herpes zoster helps reduce the risk of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and other complications such as secondary bacterial infections, scarring, pigmentary changes and vision-threatening ocular conditions. PHN is a form of pain that can persist even after the rash resolves, sometimes for months or even years,” he said.

Associate Professor Dr Dương Thị Hồng, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, added: “Scientific evidence and real-world experience in Việt Nam and globally clearly demonstrate the serious impact of herpes zoster. Integrating shingles prevention for adults can reduce both infection risk and complications, thereby improving quality of life.”

Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Hoàng Định, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City University Medical Centre, called for a more comprehensive approach.

“Implementing an integrated healthcare model, from prevention through to treatment, is especially important for patients with chronic conditions in the context of an ageing population.

“Close collaboration across specialties, along with proactive engagement from treating physicians, plays a vital role in counselling and prevention, ultimately improving care outcomes and delivering long-term benefits for both patients and the healthcare system.” — VNS