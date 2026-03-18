Đồng Nai border gate receives 344 Vietnamese returnees from Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Cambodian authorities on Tuesday handed over 344 Vietnamese citizens to the Đồng Nai Provincial Border Guard Command at Hoa Lư International Border Gate, following recent crackdowns on criminal networks and irregular migration.

Returnees were escorted to an inspection area for identity verification, document checks and rapid interviews about their stay and work in Cambodia. Medical teams carried out initial health screenings to rule out contagious diseases.

Those without valid papers underwent additional verification before reception was completed.

Authorities said most returnees were informal workers who went to Cambodia seeking unstable jobs, faced hardships, or wished to repatriate. After processing, they were told to contact family or local authorities for support. Vulnerable cases received basic supplies and transport assistance.

During screening, officers identified four people wanted under arrest by police in some provinces. They were handed to authorities for further action.

The Đồng Nai Border Guard said that the operation underscores strengthened coordination between border forces, police and other agencies to manage migration and security risks at border crossings.

Citizens were urged to verify information and follow legal channels before travelling abroad for work to avoid being exploited by transnational criminal networks. — VNS