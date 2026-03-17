STEM Innovation Petrovietnam opens global pathways for Vietnamese students

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam advances the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology and innovation, alongside Resolution 71-NQ/TW on education reform, the STEM Innovation Petrovietnam initiative carries particular significance.

The programme goes beyond building 100 international-standard STEM Innovation labs across 34 provinces and cities. It introduces a new approach by developing a comprehensive STEM ecosystem, including teacher training, international partnerships, and a strong foundation for students to enter the era of artificial intelligence, robotics and the digital economy. VNS