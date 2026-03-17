STEM Innovation Petrovietnam opens global pathways for Vietnamese students

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam advances the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology and innovation, alongside Resolution 71-NQ/TW on education reform, the STEM Innovation Petrovietnam initiative carries particular significance.
The programme goes beyond building 100 international-standard STEM Innovation labs across 34 provinces and cities. It introduces a new approach by developing a comprehensive STEM ecosystem, including teacher training, international partnerships, and a strong foundation for students to enter the era of artificial intelligence, robotics and the digital economy. VNS
|STEM education is not merely a trend, but a key foundation for developing a high-quality workforce for the digital economy. VNA/VNS Photos Thanh Tùng
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm performs the inauguration ceremony of the STEM Innovation 57 lab, featuring student-operated robotics.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visits the STEM Innovation 57 lab at Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm observes a student robotics demonstration, highlighting the role of technology in education reform
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm observes a student robotics demonstration, highlighting the role of technology in education reform
| Students at Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted actively engage in STEM Innovation 57 classes.
|Students explore coding, robotics and hands-on technology, reflecting a shift towards experiential learning.
|The STEM Innovation Petrovietnam initiative reflects the spirit of major Party resolutions on science, technology and education.
|Modern STEM Innovation 57 labs provide equal access to new knowledge while serving as centres to train and upskill teachers nationwide.
|The programme is creating strong momentum for innovation in teaching and learning, empowering students to confidently participate in national and international competitions.
|With its integrated approach from lab design to teacher training and global-standard activities, STEM Innovation Petrovietnam is shaping a future-ready generation.
|Amid Việt Nam’s push to advance science, technology and education reform, the STEM Innovation Petrovietnam initiative aims to build a nationwide ecosystem, equipping students with skills and opportunities to engage in global innovation.