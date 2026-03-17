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STEM Innovation Petrovietnam opens global pathways for Vietnamese students

March 17, 2026 - 13:38
The initiative is set to inspire a new generation while equipping them with skills to compete internationally.

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam advances the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology and innovation, alongside Resolution 71-NQ/TW on education reform, the STEM Innovation Petrovietnam initiative carries particular significance.

The programme goes beyond building 100 international-standard STEM Innovation labs across 34 provinces and cities. It introduces a new approach by developing a comprehensive STEM ecosystem, including teacher training, international partnerships, and a strong foundation for students to enter the era of artificial intelligence, robotics and the digital economy. VNS

STEM education is not merely a trend, but a key foundation for developing a high-quality workforce for the digital economy. VNA/VNS Photos Thanh Tùng
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm performs the inauguration ceremony of the STEM Innovation 57 lab, featuring student-operated robotics.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visits the STEM Innovation 57 lab at Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted. 
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm observes a student robotics demonstration, highlighting the role of technology in education reform
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm observes a student robotics demonstration, highlighting the role of technology in education reform
 Students at Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted actively engage in STEM Innovation 57 classes. 
Students explore coding, robotics and hands-on technology, reflecting a shift towards experiential learning. 
The STEM Innovation Petrovietnam initiative reflects the spirit of major Party resolutions on science, technology and education. 
Modern STEM Innovation 57 labs provide equal access to new knowledge while serving as centres to train and upskill teachers nationwide.
The programme is creating strong momentum for innovation in teaching and learning, empowering students to confidently participate in national and international competitions. 
With its integrated approach from lab design to teacher training and global-standard activities, STEM Innovation Petrovietnam is shaping a future-ready generation. 
Amid Việt Nam’s push to advance science, technology and education reform, the STEM Innovation Petrovietnam initiative aims to build a nationwide ecosystem, equipping students with skills and opportunities to engage in global innovation. 

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