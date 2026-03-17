University of Economics HCM City enters top 15 in Southeast Asia

HCM CITY — The University of Economics HCM City (UEH) has been ranked among the top 15 universities in Southeast Asia in a pilot Times Higher Education ranking.

Among 104 ranked universities from eight countries, UEH is the highest-ranked Vietnamese represent/ative, further affirming the academic standing of Vietnamese higher education within the regional university ecosystem.

The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore claim the top two places in the table.

The rest of the top 10 comprises seven Malaysian institutions, led by Universiti Teknologi Petronas in third place, and Universiti Brunei Darussalam is seventh.

This result reflects UEH's balanced development across multiple criteria, including research quality, connectivity with the business ecosystem, and level of internationalisation.

Specifically, the research quality indicator reaches 92.1/100 points, demonstrating that UEH's scientific publications are highly cited and featured in top global impact journals.

In the context where higher education is increasingly competitive in research, innovation, and internationalisation, global rankings are becoming important metrics reflecting universities' academic capabilities.

International rankings therefore not only recognise UEH's development outcomes but also reflect the trend of elevating Vietnamese higher education standards on the international academic map.

Universities are evaluated based on 18 indicators across five core criterion groups, including teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

To be eligible for ranking, universities must have a minimum of 1,000 scientific publications in the last five years indexed in the Scopus database. —VNS