HCM City launches public electric bicycles to promote green transport

HCM CITY — HCM City last Sunday (March 15) launched a public electric bicycle service, expanding its bike-sharing programme to promote green transport, ease traffic congestion and improve connections with buses and metro lines.

Phạm Ngọc Dũng, director of the Management Centre of Public Transport under the city’s Department of Construction, said the first 50 electric bicycles were deployed with the full fleet of 500 expected to be in operation across the system by the end of March.

The service builds on the city’s existing public bicycle programme launched in late 2021 in cooperation with Trí Nam Group Joint Stock Company.

The programme currently operates 500 conventional bicycles at 52 stations in the central area, serving residents and tourists.

The introduction of electric bicycles is considered an upgrade to the system, offering a more flexible option for short-distance travel while helping users connect more conveniently with buses, metro lines and other forms of public transport.

The model also supports the city’s broader plan to strengthen public passenger transport while gradually limiting the use of private motorised vehicles.

It is expected to contribute to reducing traffic congestion, environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector.

The Management Centre of Public Transport said it will coordinate with relevant agencies to monitor the implementation, evaluate operational efficiency and gradually expand the service to other areas of the city.

To encourage residents and visitors to try the new service, Trí Nam Group Joint Stock Company is organising a trial programme from 4pm on March 15 until March 31 at the public bicycle station near the former Tax Trade Center area on Nguyễn Huệ Street.

Users can participate by downloading the TNGo-HCM application, registering an account and activating a promotional code to receive a free 15-minute trial ride.

After the trial period, service fees are expected to start at VNĐ10,000 (US$0.4) for 15 minutes, VNĐ20,000 ($0.8) for 30 minutes and VNĐ35,000 ($1.4) for 60 minutes.

Longer packages include VNĐ60,000 ($2.4) for 120 minutes and VNĐ110,000 ($4.4) for 240 minutes.

According to the centre, the pricing may be adjusted depending on operational conditions, with official rates to be announced once the system is fully rolled out. — VNS