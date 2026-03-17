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HCMC detects over 84,500 traffic violations thanks to cameras

March 17, 2026 - 14:17
HCM City’s street surveillance cameras and police officers have busted 84,500 cases of traffic violations this year, the city Traffic Police Department (PC08) said.

 

The HCM City traffic police operate a network of nearly 2,000 surveillance cameras. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City’s street surveillance cameras and police officers have busted 84,500 cases of traffic violations this year, the city Traffic Police Department (PC08) said.

The main offences have been speeding, running red lights, illegal parking, and driving on prohibited roads, on the wrong side or on sidewalks.

The traffic police have installed nearly 2,000 surveillance cameras on main streets and important traffic routes, including the National Highway No. 1 section passing through the city.

The system also shares data with camera systems in neighboring localities.

PC08 said the use of cameras for cracking down on and fining offenders has helped improve traffic regulation and persuades drivers to obey traffic rules.

It said people can notify the traffic police about violations, accidents and congestion through its hotline, email and Zalo page. — VNS

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