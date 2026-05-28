Farmers’ union congress sets sights on rural development

HÀ NỘI — A total of 600 official delegates representing more than 10 million members and farmers nationwide will attend the 9th National Congress of the Việt Nam Farmers’ Union for the 2026–31 term to be held next month.

The information was announced on Thursday by the Central Executive Board of the Việt Nam Farmers’ Union (VFU) at a press conference in Hà Nội.

The congress will be held over two days, June 7-8, at the National Convention Centre in Mỹ Đình, Hà Nội.

Addressing the press, Bùi Thị Thơm, deputy chairwoman of the central executive board, emphasised that the ninth congress was an important political event for the Vietnamese farming class under the Party’s leadership.

It takes place as the country enters a new development phase and the entire political system actively implements the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress alongside strategic resolutions on socio-economic development.

According to Thơm, only halfway through the 2023–28 term and amid efforts to streamline the political system’s apparatus from central to local levels for greater efficiency and effectiveness, the VFU has achieved many positive results.

Union activities and farmers’ campaigns have seen significant progress, with 16 out of 18 targets met or exceeded, including several considered difficult.

The process of consolidating the union’s organisational structure and personnel at all levels has been carried out in a coordinated manner, while difficulties and obstacles at grassroots level have been promptly reported to competent authorities for consideration and resolution.

Farmers’ union congresses at all levels for the 2025–30 term have also been organised on schedule and with assured quality.

In addition, advisory work on policy and mechanism development has continued to produce important results. The Prime Minister has approved four schemes, providing further impetus for renewing union activities and farmers’ campaigns.

The VFU’s content and methods of operation have been renewed to better support and accompany farmers. Emulation campaigns have been implemented practically and effectively, with an emphasis on depth and quality.

The VFU’s core role in building the farming class has been increasingly affirmed. Members’ production and business skills have improved, while farmers’ material and spiritual lives have continued to improve.

Those results have made an important contribution to agricultural development, the building of new rural areas and the country’s socio-economic development goals.

With the spirit of 'Solidarity – Democracy – Breakthrough – Cooperation – Development,' the ninth congress aims to build a strong VFU, promote farmers’ role as the main actors and centre of agricultural development, the rural economy and new rural construction, and inspire aspirations for a prosperous, affluent, civilised and happy country in the new era.

“The congress will adopt many important targets and contents, and handle personnel work for the coming five-year term,” Thơm said.

Providing further information on the congress programme, Nguyễn Thị Việt Hà, deputy head of Farmers’ Affairs at the VFU, said delegates would focus on discussing and giving opinions on key documents, including the political report of the 8th Central Executive Board of the VFU, the review report of the 8th Central Executive Board, the draft amended and supplemented statutes of the VFU and the action plan to implement the congress’s resolution.

The congress will also decide the orientations, objectives, targets and tasks for the 2026–31 term and elect a new Central Executive Board of the VFU.

Hà said the amendments and supplements to the union’s statutes were intended to reflect the Party’s new guidelines, revisions to the 2025 Constitution and requirements to reorganise and streamline the political system’s apparatus, while ensuring compatibility with the model of socio-political organisations under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

The congress is expected to adopt five objectives and 11 principal targets. It will also identify six tasks and measures for union work and farmers’ campaigns for 2026–31, including four breakthrough tasks aimed at building a streamlined and effective union organisation that truly acts as farmers’ partner in the new development phase. — VNS