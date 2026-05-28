Việt Nam seeks stronger cooperation with Western Australia

SYDNEY — Vietnamese Consul General in Perth, Australia, Phạm Hải Anh on Thursday hosted a reception for David Morgan, Chairman of the Western Australia Việt Nam Business Council (WAVBC).

At the meeting, the two sides discussed measures to further strengthen cooperation between Việt Nam and Western Australia in key areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Anh stressed that strong political relations between Việt Nam and Australia should continue to be translated into practical and effective economic and investment cooperation programmes that are commensurate with the potential and needs of both sides.

Praising the WAVBC’s role as a bridge in promoting economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Western Australia, he called for closer coordination in sharing information on investment opportunities and supporting business connectivity.

Priority areas should include science and technology, strategic minerals and high-tech agriculture, while cooperation potential should also be promoted through tourism, cultural activities and people-to-people exchanges, the diplomat said.

For his part, Morgan said Western Australia possesses considerable cooperation potential that has not widely recognised in Việt Nam. Likewise, he noted that many Australian businesses still have limited understanding of the capabilities of Vietnamese partners.

He said WAVBC’s priority in the coming period will be to strengthen business connectivity, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The council is also paying special attention to young entrepreneurs in order to build a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Morgan affirmed that technology, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation will become key areas of bilateral cooperation in the next phase.

Both sides agreed to work closely together to realise these orientations and further promote local-level cooperation, particularly business community connectivity between HCM City and Perth through representative organisations, while enhancing delegation exchanges, networking activities and regular information sharing. — VNA/VNS