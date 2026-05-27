HCM City pushes electronic logbooks to fight IUU fishing

HCM CITY — HCM City is rolling out a comprehensive road map to implement electronic fishing logbooks on local vessels, aimed at modernising the fisheries sector and helping lift the European Commission's "yellow card" warning against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing.

The initiative was the focus of a meeting on Monday chaired by the city Department of Agriculture and Environment and attended by other relevant agencies and coastal localities to finalise implementation strategies.

Under the road map, the electronic logbook system must be deployed citywide before December 31.

Speaking at the meeting, Phạm Thị Na, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, said local authorities must carefully assess the situation given that many city-registered vessels regularly operate outside local waters.

In the immediate term, relevant units must focus on completing installation for all designated fishing vessels within the required deadlines, he added.

Regarding operating costs, fishermen will initially cover the service fees themselves.

Fishing vessels measuring 24m or longer will be required to use electronic logbooks from July 1 this year.

Vessels measuring between 15m and less than 24m must adopt the system from September 1 while it becomes mandatory on January 1, 2027, for those measuring 12-15m.

Once the deadlines pass, any vessel failing to instal and use the electronic logbook will be denied port clearance and fishing permits.

Nguyễn Hữu Thi, deputy head of the city Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department, said there are currently 2,826 fishing vessels subject to the mandatory installation.

They include 2,601 fishing boats and 225 logistics vessels serving them.

But only 54 offshore fishing vessels have installed the system yet.

To ensure effective enforcement, the city will step up public communication campaigns, organise direct training sessions for vessel owners and captains, and upgrade technological infrastructure at local fishing ports.

Authorised equipment providers approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will help with the installation, operation, and technical support.

Na called on the Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department establish local task forces to directly assist fishermen with installation.

She also called for stronger coordination with the Department of Science and Technology to select high-quality equipment providers suited to actual maritime conditions, avoiding substandard devices that could disrupt offshore operations.

During the meeting, representatives from coastal localities urged the city to consider subsidising initial installation and service costs to help fishermen adapt to the new technology.

They also pointed out that digitalising offshore fishing faces challenges because many fishermen lack the technological skills required.

They proposed that the Department of Science and Technology should provide intensive training and support for fishermen during the transition.

Meanwhile, with three independent providers of electronic logbook software and hardware currently operating in the city, the Department of Agriculture and Environment was urged to develop solutions to connect data systems, helping streamline state management, and make the system easier for fishermen to use.

The three software providers have also been tasked with working closely with local fishing ports and deploy technical staff onsite to guide fishermen through installation and operation, ensuring the project stays on schedule. — VNS