Đắk Lắk strengthens pet management amid high rabies risk

ĐẮK LẮK — Đắk Lắk recently issued an urgent directive calling for robust rabies prevention measures after the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment released an assessment that placed it among 12 high-risk provinces.

According to the province People's Committee, there have been two rabies-related deaths this year after the victims, bitten by unvaccinated or stray animals, failed to receive timely treatment.

Authorities attribute the cases to poor pet management, low vaccination rates, stray dogs, and lack of intra-agency coordination.

The People's Committee has directed agricultural authorities to evaluate rabies risks in individual communes for better resource and manpower allocation.

Meanwhile, market authorities and the police are stepping up inspections to crack down on the smuggling and unauthorised slaughter of dogs and cats.

To control designated hotspots, commune officials have been instructed to immediately compile a database of all local dogs and cats. Pet owners have to muzzle and leash their pets in public.

Most importantly, a 100 per cent vaccination rate must be achieved in all high-risk areas, the province said.

The Department of Health has been tasked with procuring vaccines and accelerating immunisation at the earliest.

To ensure no individual at risk is overlooked, all relevant sectors and local authorities are required to maintain real-time communication about animal bites.

This instant data sharing is crucial to swiftly trace sources, contain outbreaks, and guide exposed persons to immediate preventive treatment.

Educational institutions are required to instruct students and their parents on rabies prevention, and tell children to immediately report any pet scratch or bite to an adult. — VNS