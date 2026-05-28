Việt Nam and Thailand value preserving and promoting cultural heritage

BANGKOK — Madame Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, met with Thananon Charnvirakul, spouse of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in Bangkok on Thursday as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Thailand.

Dressed in traditional Thai attire, Madame Ngô Phương Ly and Thananon Charnvirakul visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles within the Grand Palace complex.

During their meeting, the two ladies expressed their delight at meeting for the first time in Thailand, a country renowned for its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality.

At the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, one of Thailand’s most significant historical, cultural and spiritual landmarks, Madame Ngô Phương Ly said she was deeply impressed by the site’s intricate architecture, solemn atmosphere and distinctive cultural values. She noted that Việt Nam and Thailand share many cultural and spiritual similarities, with Buddhism playing an important role in nurturing compassion, harmony and community solidarity.

She also stressed the importance of preserving and promoting cultural and religious heritage in today’s context, not only to safeguard national traditions but also to help younger generations better understand their history, culture and national identity.

The two ladies later toured the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, established under the patronage of Queen Sirikit to preserve Thailand’s traditional costumes, hand-weaving techniques and long-standing embroidery craftsmanship. The museum also highlights Queen Sirikit’s contributions to the development of Thailand’s silk industry and the promotion of Thai culture to the world.

Opened to the public in 2003, the museum has become a popular destination for international visitors. During the tour, the two ladies were introduced to finely crafted silk products, traditional costumes, Thai royal attire and a range of valuable artefacts related to the country’s textile heritage. VNS