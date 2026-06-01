Downtown HCM City–Côn Đảo express boat service resumes with upgraded vessel

HCM CITY — A direct high-speed boat service connecting downtown HCM City with the remote Côn Đảo Island officially resumed operations on Monday (June 1) with a larger and upgraded vessel following a temporary suspension for maintenance.

The service, running from the Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội port area to Côn Đảo Island and vice versa, utilises the newly upgraded Phú Quý Express 2 operated by Phú Quốc Express/Thành Thành Phát Passenger Transport Co., Ltd..

Under favourable weather conditions, the journey takes just over five hours.

The express boat service originally debuted in March 2025 but was subsequently suspended to upgrade the vessel to meet higher standards of comfort, capacity, and service quality.

The newly deployed craft is significantly larger, measuring over 52m in length, 10m in width, and nearly 3.4m in height.

It has a maximum capacity of 527 passengers, offering multiple seating configurations, an exclusive sleeper-berth section, and designated VIP and Economy zones.

The advanced three-hull (trimaran) design is specifically engineered to reduce swaying and minimize wave drag, effectively mitigating seasickness for passengers.

Ticket prices for standard weekdays (Monday to Thursday) range from VNĐ965,000 to VNĐ1.125 million (US$36.5-43) for seats, and VNĐ975,000 to VNĐ1.205 million ($37-46) for sleeper berths.

During weekends and public holidays, seat prices range from VNĐ1.055 million to VNĐ1.225 million ($40-46.5), while sleeper berths cost between VNĐ1.075 million and VNĐ1.325 million ($40.5-50).

The operator has announced an alternating weekly schedule.

Ships departing from downtown to Côn Đảo will set sail at 6:30am on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Return trips from Côn Đảo to the downtown are scheduled for 12pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with the official maiden passenger voyage of this upgraded phase launching on June 6.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mai Trung Hưng, deputy director of the city Department of Construction, said as Côn Đảo continues to develop and its infrastructure projects – particularly the airport upgrade – are being accelerated, regional connectivity relies heavily on maritime transport.

"We are very pleased to see the Phú Quý Express 02 enter operation today," Hưng said, urging the operator to strictly maintain maritime safety standards, consistently enhance service quality, and protect its reputation to provide the best possible experience for travellers.

Aside from this central route, travellers between downtown and Côn Đảo can also access an alternative high-speed boat service operating out of Hiệp Phước Port. — VNS