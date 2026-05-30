Thai Festival in HCM City showcases cuisine, culture and products

HCM CITY — The 2026 Thai Festival opened in HCM City this morning, featuring booths from 25 Thai and Vietnamese businesses and organisations to showcase Thai cuisine, culture and commercial products.

The two-day festival is organised by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in HCM City at Hồ Xuân Hương gymnasium in the city's Xuân Hòa Ward and is open to the public from 9am daily.

The event offers visitors many activities such as Thai fashion shows, Thai cuisine through Thai restaurants in HCM City, along with Thai products, cultural activities and art performances.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Royal Thai Consul-General in HCM City, said the 2026 Thai Festival, with the theme "Creative Life and Creative Heartbeats", serves as a celebration of Thai traditions and a showcase of the country's modern creativity.

She also mentioned that this year holds significant meaning as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand, following the milestone of upgrading bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

This reflects the strong and growing friendship between the two nations.

The Consul-General reaffirmed her commitment to promoting people-to-people connections and supporting the partnership between Thailand and Việt Nam in all dimensions.

Furthermore, Nguyễn Minh Nhựt, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, said “Over the years, bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Thailand have developed remarkably, achieving many important, substantive and effective outcomes across almost all fields”.

He also highlighted that the festival will provide opportunities for HCM City’s locals and visitors to explore the distinctive cultural values of Thailand, while also fostering mutual understanding and strengthening the connection in socio-economic development between HCM City and Thailand. — VNS