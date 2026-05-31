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Côn Đảo first dialysis unit

May 31, 2026 - 16:54
A haemodialysis unit has been set up for the first time in Côn Đảo Islands, a special economic zone in southern Việt Nam. This means residents with kidney diseases no longer have to travel to the mainland for dialysis, while visitors can also feel assured knowing help is nearby.

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VLU, NUS partner to drive innovation, entrepreneurship

Văn Lang University (VLU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), through NUS Enterprise BLOCK71, has signed a strategic partnership agreement to promote innovation, cultivate entrepreneurial capabilities, and expand regional startup ecosystems.

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