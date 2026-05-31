Côn Đảo first dialysis unit

A haemodialysis unit has been set up for the first time in Côn Đảo Islands, a special economic zone in southern Việt Nam. This means residents with kidney diseases no longer have to travel to the mainland for dialysis, while visitors can also feel assured knowing help is nearby.
Supreme Patriarch Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng, in his Vesak message, called on senior monks, clergy and Buddhist followers across the Sangha to continue serving society with mindfulness and compassion, contributing to the dignity of the Sangha while upholding the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism.
Văn Lang University (VLU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), through NUS Enterprise BLOCK71, has signed a strategic partnership agreement to promote innovation, cultivate entrepreneurial capabilities, and expand regional startup ecosystems.
Việt Nam has called on the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to continue supporting the country in discussions and negotiations on a future international convention on the rights of older persons, underscoring its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of the elderly amid rapid population ageing.
A foreign national who went on a destructive rampage inside a busy central Đà Nẵng café on the evening of May 29 has been detained by authorities, as the city grapples with a rising number of public disorder incidents involving foreign visitors.
A joint border patrol in Sơn La Province ended in the arrest of a Lao national carrying more than 23kg of heroin and synthetic drugs after a group of suspects opened fire and fled, leaving one officer wounded.
A grade four pupil in Gia Lai has been transferred to a specialist hospital in HCM City after a slap from an Indian English teacher ruptured his eardrum, prompting authorities to shut down the unregistered tutoring centre where the incident occurred.