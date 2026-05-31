Vesak ceremony for Buddhist Era 2570 – Gregorian Year 2026 held

HCM CITY — The Vesak ceremony marking the Buddhist Era 2570 – Gregorian Year 2026 took place on Sunday morning at the Việt Nam National Pagoda by the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council.

Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng, Supreme Patriarch of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, Venerable Elder Thích Thiện Nhơn, Vice Supreme Patriarch and President of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council and Venerable Elder Thích Viên Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, presided over and endorsed the ceremony.

Venerable Elder Thích Viên Minh read out the Vesak message for Buddhist Era 2570 composed by Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng.

The message emphasised that this year Việt Nam has entered a new phase following administrative boundary adjustments, personnel consolidations, and the revision and adoption of several codes of law, with a determined resolve to pursue development.

When all policies place the people at their centre and aim for the welfare of the populace, there will be resonance, consensus and wholehearted unity, which will surely bring about favourable outcomes.

The Supreme Patriarch expressed his hope that the venerable elders, the sangha’s monks and nuns and lay Buddhists who are members of the Sangha, would continue to devote themselves to service with mindfulness and inner peace, thereby dignifying the Sangha and promoting the noble national traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism.

He urged each disciple to be more zealous in applying the Buddha’s teachings, and together to kindle the lamp of compassion so that its light may spread, warm all people and make life better.

In his welcome address for the Vesak Ceremony, Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn affirmed that across two thousand years alongside the nation, Vietnamese Buddhism had always flowed with the country’s history, embracing the spirit of protecting the country and serving the people, and engaging in the world to save beings as its ideal of service.

In every period of nation-building and defence, Buddhism has been a moral, cultural and spiritual foundation that helps to nurture the nation’s sacred spirit, foster patriotism, and cultivate Vietnamese qualities of solidarity, tolerance and compassion.

Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn affirmed that by pledging to continue Buddhism’s tradition of socially engaged practice in the new era, the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha called on all monks, nuns and Buddhists nationwide to continue promoting the patriotic tradition, to 'live well and practice the Dharma beautifully', and to actively participate in building the great national unity; to walk alongside the Party and State in the work of socio-economic and cultural development, environmental protection, digital transformation, social welfare, caring for people’s livelihoods and safeguarding the sacred sovereignty of the Fatherland.

On behalf of the HCM City leadership, Trần Văn Bảy, deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, extended his congratulations to the venerable dignitaries, the sangha’s monks and nuns and the city’s Buddhists, wishing them a joyful Vesak season imbued with fraternal affection within the great national solidarity.

He acknowledged and commended the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in the city and the Buddhist community for their continued spirit of accompanying the nation and their contributions to the city’s socio-economic achievements.

He affirmed that the Party and State always pay attention to and create favourable conditions for all religions, including Buddhism, so that they may practice their faith in accordance with the law and fulfil their civic duties.

Bảy expressed the hope and confidence that the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in HCM City would continue to pursue many practical activities that serve the faith and benefit society, thereby contributing positively alongside the Party committee, the authorities and the people of the city in nation building and defence as the country enters a new era of development.

Earlier, many delegations from the Party and State leadership, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and various ministries and agencies paid visits to extend congratulations to the Sangha’s senior dignitaries and to the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha of HCM City.

They acknowledged and highly appreciated the Sangha’s contributions to the country’s work of construction and defence. — VNS