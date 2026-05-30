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Foreign visitor detained after smashing up Đà Nẵng café

May 30, 2026 - 11:56
A foreign national who went on a destructive rampage inside a busy central Đà Nẵng café on the evening of May 29 has been detained by authorities, as the city grapples with a rising number of public disorder incidents involving foreign visitors.
The foreigner smashing windows at the cafe. Photo screencaptured from video clip

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Gé café in Hải Châu Ward on Saturday announced it would close for several days after a foreign visitor smashed property and caused disorder on Friday night, forcing staff and customers to flee.

According to initial information, the café was busy when the individual suddenly began shouting and destroying items inside the premises.

Images from the scene showed overturned tables and chairs, bar area items strewn across the floor, shattered door glass and broken fragments scattered throughout. Several of the café's fittings and fixtures were damaged. Outside, glass and various objects had been thrown onto the pavement.

Authorities arrived shortly after receiving reports, evacuating residents and customers from the area. The foreign national responsible was approached and restrained for handling in accordance with regulations.

The aftermath of the incident. — Photo from Gé café 

The cause of the incident, the extent of the damage and the condition of the individual involved are still being verified. The person's identity and nationality have not been officially disclosed.

The incident comes as Đà Nẵng has recorded a number of cases in recent times involving foreign nationals who have caused disorder, violated the law or behaved inappropriately in public.

As a major tourism hub, Đà Nẵng has long sought to project an image as a friendly and safe city. However, acts of disorder, destruction of property and disturbance of public order must be dealt with firmly, regardless of whether the offender is a Vietnamese citizen or a foreign national. — VNS

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