Scientific intellectuals contribute views on key national issues

HÀ NỘI — Leading scientists and technology experts gathered on Tuesday at a policy workshop organised by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), aiming to feed intellectual input into the first session of the 16th National Assembly.

The workshop brought together representatives of the country’s intellectual community to discuss and propose recommendations on major national issues, as lawmakers prepare to set priorities for the new term.

Opening the event, Associate Professor Dr Phạm Ngọc Linh, deputy head of VUSTA, said the forum plays a vital role in consolidating opinions from intellectual voters and ensuring their voices are reflected in policymaking.

He said that these contributions would help provide both practical evidence and scientific grounding for NA deputies, particularly newcomers, in deliberating key decisions, shaping policies and improving the legal system.

Delegates were encouraged to deliver in-depth and forward-looking assessments, including a review of the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, the implementation of strategic resolutions on socio-economic development, and preparations for the newly elected legislature.

Participants also highlighted pressing concerns in public security and social order, notably the rise of high-tech crime and fire risks, as well as mounting environmental challenges such as urban air pollution and rural environmental degradation.

Dr Trần Đức Lai, chairman of the Vietnam Radio-Electronics Association, said intellectuals in science and technology remain optimistic that with strong political commitment and coordinated action during the 2026–31 term, innovation and the digital economy will emerge as core drivers of growth.

He urged policymakers to accelerate institutional reform, step up investment in research and development, nurture technology enterprises, and strengthen safeguards for cybersecurity and personal data protection. Developing a skilled workforce, he added, would be key to unlocking the full potential of digital transformation.

Offering a broader strategic view, Doctor of Science Nghiêm Vũ Khải, a former legislator, called on the upcoming session to prioritise the formulation of a comprehensive legislative agenda for the entire term, alongside a socio-economic development strategy aligned with evolving global dynamics.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening oversight of national programmes, refining the two-tier local government model, and reinforcing national defence and security while expanding external relations. Enhancing strategic forecasting capacity, he said, would be essential in navigating both conventional and emerging security challenges.

At the workshop, discussions also touched on key growth drivers for the coming period, including advancing science, technology and innovation, promoting a green economy, and ensuring energy security amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Participants concluded by calling for coherent, long-term policy frameworks to help Việt Nam maintain stable and sustainable development in an increasingly complex global environment. — VNS