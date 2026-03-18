HCM City strengthens safety oversight of water-based recreation

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City have ordered stricter inspection and supervision of water-based recreational activities and vehicles to ensure safety for residents and tourists.

The directive was issued in Document No. 1921/UBND-DT, signed on March 16 by the municipal People’s Committee Deputy Chairman Bùi Xuân Cường, conveying instructions from the chairman on strengthening management of water-based recreational vehicles across the city.

Under the directive, the people’s committees of Tăng Nhơn Phú, Bình Thới and Long Bình wards are required to fully implement guidance from the city’s Department of Construction while regularly inspecting and supervising operators managing water-based recreational areas in accordance with legal regulations.

Relevant units, including Suối Tiên Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company, Phú Thọ Tourism Services Joint Stock Company, and the Vinhomes Grand Park Management Board, must ensure compliance with regulations on organising activities, registering recreational vehicles and maintaining necessary safety conditions.

Focus will be given to the freshwater lake area at Grand Park in Long Bình Ward, part of the Phước Thiện Residential and Park project.

The city has instructed local authorities to closely monitor the 36-hectare lake area and ensure that it remains closed until all legal and safety requirements are fully met.

The people’s committees of all 168 wards, communes and the city’s special administrative zone have also been asked to urgently review tourism and recreational sites with artificial ponds, lakes or water bodies located along inland waterways, seaports and maritime areas.

These locations will be incorporated into the city’s overall planning for water-based recreational zones.

Local authorities are also responsible for guiding operators in completing procedures to officially declare operating areas in accordance with Government Decree No. 48/2019/NĐ-CP and related amendments.

The city also called for stronger supervision of water-based recreational activities and the vehicles used for such services to ensure absolute safety for participants.

The city’s Department of Tourism will continue guiding localities and operators to comply with regulations, while organising training courses for vehicle operators and providing safety instruction for participants.

Meanwhile, the city’s Department of Justice has been tasked with reviewing a proposal from the Department of Construction to draft a new decision replacing Decision No. 13/2025/QĐ-UBND and submit it to the municipal People’s Committee before March 27.

The city’s Department of Construction will coordinate with the Department of Tourism and local authorities to guide and inspect the management of water-based recreational vehicles, while reporting difficulties and proposing solutions to the city authorities. — VNS