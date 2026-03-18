HCM City advances preparations for Cần Giờ Bridge project

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has issued a plan to advance the construction of the Cần Giờ Bridge under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, aiming to speed up preparations for the long-awaited project connecting the coastal district with the city centre.

The municipal People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyễn Công Vinh on Monday signed Document No. 1907/UBND-DA.

The document conveys the chairman’s directive on the implementation plan for the Cần Giờ Bridge project, which will be carried out under a public–private partnership (PPP) model using a Build–Transfer (BT) contract format.

According to the directive, the chairman agreed in principle with a proposal from the city’s Department of Finance to issue the project implementation plan.

The plan will serve as the basis for relevant departments, agencies and units to carry out the next procedural steps in accordance with legal regulations.

It outlines the scope of work, implementation schedule and responsibilities of relevant agencies during the preparation and execution of the project.

The city assigned the Department of Finance to ensure that the project plan complies with existing regulations on PPP investments, particularly those governing BT contracts.

The department must also ensure that the implementation timeline is feasible and consistent with required legal procedures.

In addition, the department is responsible for advising on the project’s payment mechanism, including procedures related to land funds that may be allocated for project settlement if applicable.

The municipal People’s Committee also requested Masterise Group, whose subsidiary Masterise Cần Giờ Infrastructure Company proposed to participate in the project, along with relevant departments and agencies, to promptly implement assigned tasks in accordance with the plan to ensure progress.

Any difficulties or issues beyond their authority must be reported to the Department of Finance for consolidation and submission to the municipal People’s Committee for further consideration and direction.

The Department of Finance will act as the focal agency to monitor and supervise implementation of the plan.

Once completed, the Cần Giờ Bridge is expected to create a major breakthrough in transport infrastructure by strengthening connectivity between Cần Giờ Outlying Commune and the central city, and supporting socio-economic development in the coastal area. — VNS